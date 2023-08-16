England's knife crime problem on display in Andrew Tate video: “This is what happens when you ban guns”

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan were recently released from house arrest after being involved in a widely covered legal disagreement. The former kickboxer and his younger sibling were accused of various crimes, including sexual assault, human trafficking, and operating a criminal enterprise that exploited vulnerable women.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal made this decision following the formal charges against 'Cobra', Tristan, and two Romanian women in June. As per the court's verdict, all four individuals are confined to Bucharest Municipality and the neighboring Ilfov County, with the requirement of obtaining judicial permission for travel outside these areas.

Andrew Tate recently posted a video from his car that he had recorded earlier, depicting a knife-related crime occurring on the streets of England.

Based on the reports provided by the UK government, crime statistics released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) indicated a 21% rise in recorded instances of knife and offensive weapon offenses in the past year.

Fans were quick to respond in the post's comment section with a variety of comments.

One fan wrote:

"And they say its safe there🤦‍♂."

Another wrote:

"That’s b/c they won’t let them have swords."

"This happens too often now, especially in London."

"Yet the leaders still prioritize Trans rights over security."

"So this is what happens when you ban guns."

"Average night out in the UK."

Andrew Tate discloses Romanian organization DIICOT is attempting to open a fresh lawsuit against him and Tristan

Andrew Tate and Tristan experienced liberty after their plea to lift their house arrest was accepted. Prior to this, they were incarcerated for a few months, followed by approximately six months of house arrest. Tate brothers faced charges from Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the organization that initiated their prosecution.

As per 'Cobra', there are efforts to initiate a new case against them:

"Dicott are still sending letters to people who barely know us and trying to start a NEW file. Why? I have no idea. A total abuse of power. A sad day for Romania."

