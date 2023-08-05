Andrew Tate reacts with 2 words to being released from house arrest in Romania

Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate has recently won an appeal in the Bucharest Court, leading to his release from house arrest.

The former kickboxer and his younger brother Tristan were charged with r*pe, human trafficking, and operating a criminal organization to sexually abuse vulnerable women.

Despite their dissent and the purported lack of proof, the Tate brothers were imprisoned in Romania for three months before being freed and placed under house arrest in March.

The Bucharest Court of Appeal's ruling followed the formal indictment of 'Cobra,' along with his brother Tristan and two Romanian women in June. The court's decision imposes geographical restrictions on all four defendants, confining them to Bucharest Municipality and the nearby Ilfov County, unless they receive prior approval from a judge.

Andrew Tate found a way to celebrate his release from house arrest with a touch of irony. 'Top G' shared a video on Twitter, featuring him and his friends, including his legal team and kickboxing coach Master Amir, enjoying a dinner party at his home.

Andrew Tate @Cobratate



Real Gs will understand me.



Unfazed.



Victory dinner with Master Amir, Legal, PR and the Soldiers.



Alhamdulillah I spent my first day released from house arrest staying home in my house. Real Gs will understand me. Unfazed. Victory dinner with Master Amir, Legal, PR and the Soldiers. Alhamdulillah

Tate recently shared a brief two-word reaction with a montage video to his release from house arrest:

"God wins."

Former sponsor explains how the 'real' Andrew Tate behaves behind the cameras

During an interview with Sporf, Daniel Knight, Andrew Tate's former sponsor and the founder of Sidekick Boxing, shared his perspective on what 'Cobra' was like behind the cameras.

Knight believes that over the past few years, Tate has intentionally cultivated an arrogant and boastful persona to gain popularity, making him one of the most famous figures globally:

"If you look at him over the years, I mean he was quite sort of c*cky and arrogant but behind the scenes to me he was a really nice guy. He's funny, he's relaxed, you know, he's not confrontational."

He added:

"The arrogance that he's put online, I think that he's created that to give that shock factor. So you know, he's started to go deep with the depression and stuff, you know? I think there's lots of different sides we see of him."

