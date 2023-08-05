“Happiness of someone being off chains” - Andrew Tate enjoys 'freedom’ in Romania after release from house arrest, fans react

Andrew Tate has recently disclosed that he and his brother Tristan are no longer bound to house arrest after nearly seven months of legal battles since their arrest in December 2022 at their residence in Bucharest.

Alhamdulillah I spent my first day released from house arrest staying home in my house.Real Gs will understand me.Unfazed.Victory dinner with Master Amir, Legal, PR and the Soldiers.Alhamdulillah pic.twitter.com/0PQMEOu4ve

Tate brothers were accused of charges of rape, human trafficking, and orchestrating a criminal organization aimed at sexually exploiting vulnerable women.

Despite their denials and the alleged lack of evidence, the pair spent three months in a Romanian prison before being released and placed under house arrest in March.

A recent video shared on Twitter by an account named Tate News revealed that Andrew Tate and his brother were seen walking freely on the streets of Romania, enjoying their release from house arrest:

"ANDREW AND TRISTAN TATE LIVING LIFE😂😂😂 FREEDOM🙏🏽❤️"

The video has received a range of reactions from fans.

"They must feel on top of the world rn."

"You love to see it! It was all for nothing really, that’s the sad part."

"That must feel amazing, sometimes God can isolate you for Greater Good."

"God rewards the ones with a pure heart. This man means so much to so many."

"Yall can't relate the happiness of someone being off chains."

Andrew Tate's DMs indicate a friend's request for him to quit 'acting too white' in order to get released from jail

During the prolonged house arrest, a friend of Andrew Tate's, named Marcell, offered him an unconventional tactic for his court appearance.

Marcell advised 'Cobra' to "tap into his black roots" in order to improve his chances in the ongoing court battle. In a series of revealed DMs, Marcell suggested that Tate should arrive late in court, playing into the stereotype of "black man's timing." He also recommended that Tate should respond to questions using urban phrases and claim bias against black individuals within the justice system.

Tate shared the DMs on Twitter:

"My OG Marcell is saying I’m acting too white in court and that’s why they won’t let me free and I should tap into my black half."

Andrew Tate @Cobratate My OG marcell is saying I’m acting too white in court and that’s why they won’t let me free and I should tap into my black half. pic.twitter.com/yIsTVOl4f8