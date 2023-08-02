Man who once hated Tristan Tate now names his son after him, gets rewarded with life-changing amount

Tristan Tate, much like his controversial older brother Andrew Tate, is no stranger to stirring up trouble. His unconventional and outlandish views have led to him being banned from numerous major social media platforms.

Despite the restrictions, Tristan remains active on Twitter, expressing his opinions to his massive following of over two million followers. His views often spark controversy and division among his audience.

However, Tristan Tate recently found himself in the spotlight for an unexpected reason that left social media users astonished. In a remarkable turn of events, a man who once despised Tristan had a change of heart. He was so moved by Tristan's views that he decided to name his own son after him, Tate wrote on Twitter:

"7000 dollars for little Tristan as promised. Praying for all the best for you and your family."

His gesture did not go unnoticed, as a montage video on Tate's deed was also posted on Twitter by an account named Tate News.

Why was Tristan surprised one of his fans named his newborn Tristan

Tristan Tate responds to an unhappy fan who traveled 2,000 km to meet him but was turned down by security

Tristan Tate turned down a devoted fan's request to meet the Tate brothers at their home, despite the fan's determination to travel 2,000 km for the opportunity.

The Tate brothers' lives have been constrained within the walls of their home for the past six months, only being permitted to step outside when necessary for court appearances. The fan expressed his frustration on Twitter, sharing how security officers had thwarted his dream of meeting his idols.

Here's Tristan's response:

"I will never address people who come to my house. It happens multiple times daily and I find it a very disrespectful way of trying to get a man’s attention. My home is where I am at peace, where I see my children, nobody has any business showing up uninvited."

