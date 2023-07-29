UFC Star Conor McGregor sparks controversy with child molester death penalty remark: Tristan Tate reacts

Tristan Tate reacted to a controversial statement made by Conor McGregor regarding the death penalty for child molesters.

The former UFC two-division champion caused a stir on social media by making strong comments about the Irish justice system while responding to a child abuse case:

"Despicable! A reform of our justice system and how we punish crime is needed NOW! 7 years for this? Are you kidding me? Sickness! This is SICK! Life without parole is the minimum here. Death penalty the ideal, and least costly on the state. Who has the power to change this?"

"Despicable! A reform of our justice system and how we punish crime is needed NOW! 7 years for this? Are you kidding me? Sickness! This is SICK! Life without parole is the minimum here. Death penalty the ideal, and least costly on the state. Who has the power to change this?"

Tate appeared to express agreement with McGregor's perspective, he tweeted:

"Agreed."

Tristan Tate and his brother Andrew Tate are currently embroiled in a legal battle after being arrested in December 2022. They are facing grave charges of r*pe and human trafficking, with allegations pointing to their alleged involvement in a criminal enterprise that specifically preyed on and exploited vulnerable women.

Tristan Tate believes the 'X' branding will vault Twitter to the top of the social media industry

Tristan Tate views Twitter's rebranding as a potential game-changer in the world of social media platforms.

Elon Musk successfully acquired the micro-blogging site in 2022 for a staggering $44 billion and has since introduced several intriguing features for trial, such as limiting the number of tweets seen per day and adding a post-view counter.

Recently, Musk announced his latest change to the platform: a new logo and a name change to 'X.' This decision has sparked mixed reactions among social media users. While some are keen on preserving the iconic bird logo, others, including Tate, believe that Musk's rebranding could present a significant opportunity for Twitter to outpace its competitors:

"X will be an Instagram killer. Bookmark this.”

"X will be an Instagram killer. Bookmark this."



Bookmark this.