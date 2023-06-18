"Gonna pin u" - Confident Conor McGregor fans invade Michael Chandler's comment section following 'Iron's press and pull day

Despite the many doubts surrounding his potential clash with Conor McGregor, Michael Chandler continues to work like a monster in the gym. But some fans believe it is all for nothing. 'Iron' often posts his training montages and has inspired countless fans with his positive approach to working out.

Season 31 of The Ultimate Fighter is currently airing with the two legends featuring as coaches for each respective team. Just three episodes into TUF and the Irishman has failed to guide his team to a win inside the cage, with the former Bellator champion taking a 3-0 lead thus far.

As he continues to step his training up, Michael Chandler posted a press and pull day at the gym and Conor McGregor fans decided it was the perfect time to harass the lightweight contender.

The majority of comments saw McGregor followers give Chandler no chance of coming out on top in the fight, insisting the former double champ will make light work of his opponent.

Though 'The Notorious' had a lot of support, others did show out for Chandler in the comments section.

After being announced earlier this year, the pair were set to lock horns inside the octagon nearing the fourth quarter of 2023, though that now looks incredibly unlikely.

Why are there doubts surrounding the Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler fight?

All eyes were on Conor McGregor re-entering the USADA testing pool before the deadline and it now looks like he has missed it, leaving his fight against Michael Chandler in doubt.

Dana White named November or December for a potential clash between the two but 'The Notorious' has since been snapped on multiple occasions drinking alcohol and out partying.

While McGregor has been enjoying himself without releasing any training footage, Michael Chandler has been in the gym working on his craft. Amid all the doubts, the 37-year-old has discussed possibly competing in a rematch against Charles Oliveira.

'Do Bronx' met the NCAA Division I Wrestler back at UFC 262 where, despite being rocked and almost finished in the first round, he came back and earned a stoppage early into round two to capture the lightweight title.

