"Everybody should go to jail" - Khamzat Chimaev's manager reveals why the UFC should avoid booking a fight between him and Nick Diaz

Khamzat Chimaev's manager Ali Abdelaziz has spoken about rumors of a potential fight between The Wolf and Nick Diaz. Abdelaziz believes that the UFC should avoid booking a fight between the two at all costs. However, he stated that if the fight is booked, then everybody should be arrested and sent to jail.

During his interview with Brett Okamoto of ESPN MMA, Abdelaziz said that he has the utmost respect for Nick Diaz. He also acknowledged everything the older Diaz brother has done for the sport of MMA.

However, Abdelaziz thinks that the idea of a fight between an up-and-coming fighter like Chimaev and a veteran like Diaz is criminal. Chimaev's manager added that a fight between the Russian-born Swede and Diaz isn't something that he wants to see because it will not be good.

"I respect Nick Diaz, I think he's done a lot in this sport but if this fight happens, everybody should go to jail. Everybody should go to jail. I should go to jail, the UFC. This is criminal, how you gonna make Khamzat Chimaev, one of the best upcoming fighters fight a guy like Nick Diaz?" asked Abdelaziz.

"It's not even right. I'm not saying or taking anything away from Nick. Nick had his time, he built his legacy but I don't want to see this. If it happened, I'm not trying to go to jail. Khamzat's not trying to go to jail because it will not be good," added Abdelaziz.

Nick Diaz is reportedly to return to the UFC after president Dana White confirmed that he was scheduled for a meeting with the older Diaz brother. White didn't reveal against who or when Diaz would make his return to the Octagon. However, he was open to a potential bout between Diaz and Chimaev.

Khamzat Chimaev is expected to return to the UFC soon

After his hard-fought battle with the coronavirus, Khamzat Chimaev was reportedly on the verge of retiring from the sport due to massive medical complications he suffered due to the disease.

However, Khamzat Chimaev is now expected to make his comeback in the Octagon in the near future. It remains to be seen who his next opponent will be.