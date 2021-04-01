Everything you need to know about Endeavor, the company that will gain full control of the UFC

The UFC will enter a new era after Hollywood holdings company Endeavor agreed to gain full control of the MMA promotion. From its humble beginnings as an underground fight league, the UFC will soon be under the banner of a media conglomerate.

Currently, Endeavor owns 50.1 percent of the UFC, according to a filing with the Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). Per the 300-page prospectus, the company will, later on, assume full control of the world's largest MMA league.

Fans of the sport might be asking why they should care about the changes regarding the status of UFC ownership. Simply put, any change regarding the UFC's decision-makers will have a direct impact on the product. Read on for more information regarding Endeavor, the UFC's parent company.

Endeavor is mainly a media company

Entertainment group Endeavor, parent of WME and UFC, has filed its prospectus for a possible IPO, disclosing a $625.3M net loss in 2020 with revenue of $3.5B (Cynthia Littleton/Variety) https://t.co/eVObwLIsM2 pic.twitter.com/8GjAZgMHux — Ty Carver (@TyCarver) March 31, 2021

Endeavor is a media holdings company based in Beverly Hills, California. The company represents artists in film, television, music, theatre, digital media and publishing.

Spearheaded by Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, the company owns the Miss Universe Organization, which runs the world's most prestigious beauty pageants. More than that, the company also manages the New York Fashion Week and the Frieze art fairs.

Elon Musk's involvement

On the day @Endeavor reveals it will be purchasing the remaining portion of the UFC — the company announces they have added Elon Musk to its board of directors.



Musk recently told @joerogan that he practiced martial arts as a kid and has been a fan of “the first MMA fights.” pic.twitter.com/qNoJ0l6pLl — Boardroom (@boardroom) March 31, 2021

After founding the world's largest electric car manufacturer and leading several outer space explorations, Elon Musk could be overseeing the UFC as part of his list of endeavors (no pun intended).

That's because the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX has been nominated to join the board at Endeavor Group Holdings. Musk's involvement was revealed in the aforementioned SEC filing:

″Mr. Musk was selected to serve on our board of directors because of his professional background and experience running a public company, his previously held senior executive-level positions, his service on other public company boards and his experience starting, growing and integrating businesses,” Endeavor stated in the aforementioned SEC filing.

If all goes according to plan and Musk gets the position, he'll be part of a 11-person board of directors.

Endeavor owns multiple sports leagues

Acquiring the UFC isn't Endeavor's first foray into sport. It also represents the American sporting giants NFL and NHL.

On top of that, Endeavor also owns and manages the Euroleague Basketball, tennis tournament The Miami Open, Esports league ELeague and Professional Bullriders.

After acquiring yet another massive inquisition in the UFC, Endeavor broadened its reach in the sporting landscape. Its successful track record of managing sporting leagues indicates that the UFC is in good hands. Only time will tell whether the ownership change will be for the benefit of the mixed martial arts promotion.