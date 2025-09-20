Ex-UFC champ reacts to Raja Jackson's arrest, Conor McGregor drops major comeback hint, Merab Dvalishvili talks being champion: MMA News Roundup

Former UFC champion Sean Strickland recently shared his thoughts on Raja Jackson getting arrested for his involvement in the Syko Stu incident last month. Elsewhere, Conor McGregor dropped a major hint about returning to action against Michael Chandler, and Merab Dvalishvili got honest about being champion.Catch up on all the latest news in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.Sean Strickland reacts to Raja Jackson's arrest weeks after the Syko Stu incidentSean Strickland recently shared his two cents on Raja Jackson getting arrested on a felony charge for attacking Syko Stu last month. During a livestreamed independent wrestling event, Jackson slammed Stu onto the canvas and delivered a flurry of unanswered shots to his head. Stu was hospitalized for several days after the incident with severe injuries to his face.In a recent X post, Strickland reacted to Jackson's felony charge and $50,000 bond and wrote:&quot;Raja Jackson got charged with 1 felony and 50k bail. Must be nice.&quot;Responding to a user comment, Strickland further stated:&quot;Yep, it's been a minute, but I think it carries like 2.5 years. He will plead down to assault and battery and do 50 days of community service. Lol, must be real nice.&quot;Conor McGregor vows UFC White House return next year against Michael ChandlerIt appears Conor McGregor is eager to settle his beef with Michael Chandler in the cage. The Irishman recently addressed his possible return to action and claimed he's &quot;on&quot; the UFC White House card next year.In an interview on Fox News (via @ChampRDS on X), the former two-division champion named Chandler as his choice of opponent for the historic event and said:&quot;I'm on it [the White House card]. This is me! Michael Chandler and myself have done The Ultimate Fighter. We've had a good back-and-forth. He's a good, tough guy. The Mac is excited to get back for sure.&quot;Merab Dvalishvili gets 100% real about being a UFC champion and the challenges it bringsMerab Dvalishvili recently opened up about the challenges of being a UFC champion. The reigning bantamweight king made it clear that he wasn't &quot;comfortable&quot; at the top of the ladder and struggles with keeping focus.In an interview with MMA Junkie, the Georgian-born fighter shared his two cents on the matter and said:&quot;No, I'm definitely not comfortable [being at the top]. Every fight in UFC is very important for me even [when] I was not fighting for the belt or now I'm fighting for the belt. Every fight, doesn't matter. Even my first fight in the UFC or my third fight, I'm treating every fight the same. I have the same goal and the same motivation.&quot;He continued:&quot;I'm even more motivated, but it's just when you're the champion, you become popular. You've got more distractions, more people. You have more opportunities, and of course, I have family, I have friends, I have teammates, coaches, neighbors. You have to split the time for everyone, which is hard, and I'm trying to deal with this, figure it out.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]