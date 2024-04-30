Ex-UFC commentator blasts Ronda Rousey, Sean Strickland slams immigrants, Charles Oliveira predicts Conor McGregor fight: MMA News Roundup

A former UFC commentator has blasted Ronda Rousey for her recent comments about the promotion. Meanwhile, Sean Strickland goes off at immigrants once again.

Jimmy Smith rips into Ronda Rousey for recent comments

Former UFC commentator and MMA analyst Jimmy Smith blasted Ronda Rousey for criticizing the MMA media.

The former women's champion recently blamed CTE for her knockout losses to Holly Holm and Amanda Nunes. She also claimed that many MMA personalities, including Joe Rogan, had turned their back on her when she lost.

Smith offered another side of the story on the Unlocking the Cage with Jimmy Smith podcast.

"Those people [camera crew, backstage staff, support staff] couldn't stand Ronda Rousey. So, don't sit here and tell me you're the victim when the poor guy who's sitting behind the camera, doing his job, gets sh*t on by you. You're mean to the person asking you questions when we're hyping your fight. Don't give me this victim sh*t. Don't. Don't waste my time with it."

"I'm so sick of seeing foreign flags" - Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland, known for his streak of controversial takes, took to X to disapprove of immigrants who still fly and represent the flags of their home countries after moving to the United States of America.

"I'm so sick of seeing foreign flags in America. I don't get it. You left your corrupt country to come to the USA and yet you still rep what you fled? The worst is Hispanics born in America flying a Mexican flag.. Where is your loyalty? Just go back. Enjoy your foreign flag."

Charles Oliveira predicts UFC 303

Charles Oliveira believes the UFC 303 headliner - Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler - is a money fight through and through. However, if the Irishman wins, he could get closer to a title shot because of his massive popularity.

As for the winner, Oliveira picked McGregor to secure the victory.

"It's a fight that's going to make more money. Of course, if Conor wins, he could take a step towards the belt.He's a guy who's a huge star... I think Conor [wins]."

Catch Charles Oliveira's comments below from the 7:20 mark: