In the midst of all of the recent controversy surrounding the MMA world, former UFC welterweight Mike Perry has given his opinion on why people think it's acceptable to disrespect fighters in public.

'Platinum' is known for his unpredictable nature and although fans love that in the build-up to fights, it has often gotten him into trouble outside the cage. The brawler has received backlash from fans for his actions in the past, with a major one being when he knocked out a middle-aged man during a restaurant altercation.

Mike Perry is one to let his true thoughts be known and he's done so once more by weighing in on why he believes some people think there won't be repercussions for their actions towards fighters in public, saying:

"Sometimes people see fighters in real life, they see fighters they watch on TV in real life, and I don't know if they want to test themselves or they want to just be rude or just try to maybe be confident in front of some girls they're with or something, and be like, 'You know this fighter? Well, watch this.' And they try to be disrespectful or they think that we're under watch and we can't be normal or bad people and we're not going to bust your a** if you come over to us being all disrespectful. I definitely don't want those things to happen, but sometimes people do the wrong things."

Many MMA fighters are speaking out following the recent news surrounding Nate Diaz. After attending MF & DAZN X Series 006, the Stockton native was caught in a hostile situation that ended in him choking a man unconscious before dropping him on the back of his head, which led to police issuing his arrest warrant.

Mike Perry's next fight: When will the fan-favorite compete again?

Mike Perry has always had an aura that attracts fans to him and that hasn't changed since leaving the UFC behind and pursuing greatness elsewhere in his combat sports career.

Winning each of his three fights split between boxing and bare-knuckle since his departure from the octagon—with one of those victories coming against Michael 'Venom' Page—he hopes to add another big name to his win record next time out.

Mike Perry will headline an impressive BKFC 41 card featuring some huge names. The 31-year-old will face former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold in a blockbuster matchup.

