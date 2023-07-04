Ex-UFC star Rachael Ostovich shares NSFW photo with partner’s hand on her chest

Former UFC women's flyweight sensation Rachael Ostovich has embraced the glamorous world of modeling enthusiastically.

While her last appearance in combat sports was against Paige VanZant at BKFC 19, Ostovich has since taken a more unconventional path, captivating her fans through her premium subscription site.

However, Ostovich recently made waves across social media with a surprising announcement: she entered the realm of OnlyF*ns. Following an overwhelming number of requests from fans worldwide.

Rachael Ostovich has not only made a name for herself in the MMA world but has also captivated a substantial following on social media. With a staggering 726K followers on Instagram, she is one of the industry's most admired female fighters.

The Hawaiian native caused an uproar across the internet as she fearlessly shared an NSFW photo on her Instagram Stories. The image exposed her partner's hand on her chest.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Credits: @rachaelostovich on Instagram

When Rachael Ostovich had to leap from a balcony to escape her husband's domestic violence

Rachael Ostovich's journey has been marked by various noteworthy incidents that have captured public attention. One such incident, which went viral, involved an altercation with her then-husband back in 2019.

jluis ⚉ @mma21plus UFC's Rachael Ostovich describes alleged beating by husband: 'I coughed up blood' UFC's Rachael Ostovich describes alleged beating by husband: 'I coughed up blood' https://t.co/OMxzG35saj

Ostovich's husband, Arnold Berdon, is also a former MMA fighter. The incident unfolded after an evening out with their family took a darker turn. According to court records, she said:

"After a night out with family, he [Arnold Berdon] punched me repeatedly on the head, face, ribs, making me fall to the ground. I gasped for breath and escaped through my sister's balcony. I coughed up blood, threw up several times and had a cracked orbital."

Following the 2019 incident, Arnold Berdon received a four-year probation sentence and was charged with domestic assault. During the court proceedings, it was brought to light that Berdon had been under the influence of substances at the time of the incident.

