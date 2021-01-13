[Exclusive] Carlos Condit envisions his ideal money fight: "I keep going back to the fight with Nick Diaz"

Carlos Condit will be competing in the first UFC event of 2021 and standing across the octagon against him will be Matt Brown. With the two veterans being deep into their respective careers, Condit has made it clear that he wants to take up money fights moving forward.

Sportskeeda recently had the opportunity to speak to the man himself, and during the UFC Fight 7 virtual media day, Carlos Condit revealed Nick Diaz as his ideal money fight.

"I keep going back to the fight with Nick Diaz. There's a lot of hype behind Nick even though he hasn't fought in a long time. Yeah, off the top of my head that's someone I could think of that's not a title fight," said Carlos Condit.

While several rumors have suggested that Nick Diaz could make his octagon return in 2021, nothing is to be taken for granted, as of now. However, Carlos Condit will be in for a rematch with the elder Diaz brother, if he decides to step back into the octagon again.

"Yeah for sure, I said that before my last fight. Still interested in that fight, so we'll see. I imagine he would want that fight. That was, I guess, somewhat of a controversial decision, even though it was a unanimous decision and I feel like I won the fight. But, you know, a lot of people don't think so," Carlos Condit added.

Carlos Condit will face Matt Brown in his first 2021 fight

Carlos Condit will finally face fellow veteran Matt Brown this weekend on the UFC's return to Fight Island. The two men had previously been booked to fight on two different occasions; however, the fight never occurred.

Nick Diaz fought the Natural Born Killer at UFC 143 in 2012, in a main event fight that went in Carlos Condit's favor. It will be exciting to see if Nick Diaz will return to the octagon anytime soon or not.