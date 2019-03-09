×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Exclusive: Derrick Lewis talks about his aim for 2019

Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
Exclusive
61   //    09 Mar 2019, 16:45 IST

Derrick Lewis will fight Junior Dos Santos at UFC Wichita
Derrick Lewis will fight Junior Dos Santos at UFC Wichita

UFC Fight Night 146 is set to take place in Wichita. The card is stacked and the main event will see the former UFC Heavyweight Championship contender Derrick Lewis when he will take on the extremely formidable Junior Dos Santos.

Lewis has already talked recently about a rematch which he wants with Francis Ngannou soon, to make up for what was a hash of a fight last year.

I had the chance to catch up with him prior to his fight, where he answered a couple of my questions.

To catch all the action from UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs Dos Santos tune in to Sony Six and Sony Six HD in India.

Also read: How to watch UFC Wichita in the US and UK

Q. Following the loss to Daniel Cormier, where is your head at heading into this fight against Junior Dos Santos?

DL: Right now, my head is only focussed on Junior Dos Santos.

 

Q. What's the aim for you in 2019?

DL: It doesn’t matter who I fight next, my aim is to have at least won four fights in a row this year, that’s my aim.


Q. Do you have a message for your fans?

DL: Thanks for the support, I love you all and I appreciate it. 

Advertisement

Derrick Lewis did not have the best of time in 2018. He won his fight against Francis Ngannou, but the quality of the fight let down the hopes of the fans as it was slow and hardly had any offence from either fighter.

He then went on to collect a win at UFC 229 against Alexander Volkov. For the most part of the fight, he was dominated, but then with 20 seconds to go, he changed everything with a swing catching Volkov Square on the jaw and knocking him out thereafter.

His loss against Daniel Cormier for the UFC Title rounded off what could have been a better year.

Also Read: Junior Dos Santos talks about wanting a rematch against Alistair Overeem

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs Dos Santos Derrick Lewis
Anirban Banerjee
FEATURED WRITER
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
UFC Fight Night: Derrick Lewis vs Junior Dos Santos
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs. Dos Santos - Predictions and Picks
RELATED STORY
UFC Wichita: Lewis vs Dos Santos Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in the US & UK
RELATED STORY
UFC Exclusive: Junior Dos Santos talks about rematch with Alistair Overeem and more
RELATED STORY
UFC Fight Night 146: Lewis vs Dos Santos: Matches Start time, Live streaming Info, TV Telecast, Channel Guide & How and Where to Watch in India
RELATED STORY
UFC 230: What happened when Derrick Lewis challenged Daniel Cormier for the Heavyweight title?
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Junior dos Santos and Derrick Lewis to headline UFC event soon?
RELATED STORY
Derrick Lewis' 5 best UFC fights
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Jon Jones has a message for his fans ahead of UFC 235
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fights that were underwhelming
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us