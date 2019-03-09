Exclusive: Derrick Lewis talks about his aim for 2019

Derrick Lewis will fight Junior Dos Santos at UFC Wichita

UFC Fight Night 146 is set to take place in Wichita. The card is stacked and the main event will see the former UFC Heavyweight Championship contender Derrick Lewis when he will take on the extremely formidable Junior Dos Santos.

Lewis has already talked recently about a rematch which he wants with Francis Ngannou soon, to make up for what was a hash of a fight last year.

I had the chance to catch up with him prior to his fight, where he answered a couple of my questions.

Q. Following the loss to Daniel Cormier, where is your head at heading into this fight against Junior Dos Santos?

DL: Right now, my head is only focussed on Junior Dos Santos.

Q. What's the aim for you in 2019?

DL: It doesn’t matter who I fight next, my aim is to have at least won four fights in a row this year, that’s my aim.

Q. Do you have a message for your fans?

DL: Thanks for the support, I love you all and I appreciate it.

Derrick Lewis did not have the best of time in 2018. He won his fight against Francis Ngannou, but the quality of the fight let down the hopes of the fans as it was slow and hardly had any offence from either fighter.

He then went on to collect a win at UFC 229 against Alexander Volkov. For the most part of the fight, he was dominated, but then with 20 seconds to go, he changed everything with a swing catching Volkov Square on the jaw and knocking him out thereafter.

His loss against Daniel Cormier for the UFC Title rounded off what could have been a better year.

