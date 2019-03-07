WWE Fastlane 2019: Match start time, live streaming info, TV telecast, channel guide & how and where to watch in the US, UK & India

WWE Fastlane 2019: The Shield will reunite in the ring one last time

WWE Fastlane 2019 is the last WWE pay-per-view event prior to WrestleMania 35.

This year's WrestleMania show promises to be something that no one can forget, with huge faces such as Kofi Kingston and Becky Lynch having their popularity at an all-time high. But before they can reach the Grandest Stage of Them All, they have to compete at WWE Fastlane 2019.

This year's Fastlane card boasts an impressive few matches, which might make up the best card in the history of the pay-per-view.

The WWE Championship, the SmackDown Women's Championship, the Tag Team Championships -- RAW, SmackDown and Women's -- are all set to be defended on the card. There will also be other WWE matches on the card which you can find out below!

To know when, where and how to see WWE Fastlane 2019 in the US, UK & India, read on.

WWE Fastlane 2019 Location and Date

Location: Quicken Loans Arena, Cleveland, Ohio, US.

Date: March 10, 2019, Sunday.

Time: Preshow - 6 PM (ET), 10 PM (GMT), 3:30 AM (IST - March 11)

Main Show - 7 PM (ET), 11 PM (GMT), 4:30 AM (IST - March 11)

The current card for WWE Fastlane 2019 includes

#1 WWE Championship Match: The New Daniel Bryan (c) vs Kevin Owens

#2 WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships Match: The Usos (c) vs Shane McMahon and The Miz

#3 WWE RAW Tag Team Championships Match: The Revival (c) vs Aleister Black and Ricochet vs Bobby Roode and Chad Gable

#4 WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match: The Boss N' Hug Connection (Sasha Banks and Bayley) (c) vs Nia Jax and Tamina

#5 WWE SmackDown Women's Championship Match: Asuka (c) vs Mandy Rose

#6 The Shield (Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose) vs Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin

#7 Charlotte Flair vs Becky Lynch (If Becky Lynch wins she will be added to RAW Women's Championship Match at WrestleMania 35)

#8 Preshow Match: Rey Mysterio vs Andrade 'Cien' Almas

Where to watch WWE Fastlane 2019 in the US & UK?

WWE Fastlane 2019 can be watched live in the US on the WWE Network. The event will also be available on pay-per-view for which you need to contact your local cable operator.

WWE Fastlane 2019 can also be watched live in the UK on the WWE Network.

How and where to watch WWE Fastlane 2019 in India?

WWE Fastlane 2019 can be watched live in India on Ten 1 and Ten 3 as well as Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 HD. The event can also be seen live on the WWE Network. The show will be available at 4:30 AM on Monday.

