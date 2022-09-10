"Holland fights Khamzat and Nate fights Tony" - Fans come up with outrageous "staged" theory as Khamzat Chimaev shockingly misses weight ahead of UFC 279

After Khamzat Chimaev inexcusably missed weight by 7.5 pounds, fans voiced their frustration with the welterweight. Some even made wild accusations that the UFC "staged" the whole situation just to sell pay-per-views.

'Borz' is preparing to give Nate Diaz a send-off to forget when the Stockton native potentially makes his final UFC appearance on Saturday night. A title shot could have possibly been next for the undefeated star, but with him missing weight by a large margin, that may have to be put to the side for now.

Following news of Khamzat Chimaev coming in overweight, fans began to speculate as to why the prospect weighed in at closer to middleweight than welterweight.

ESPN MMA @espnmma Khamzat Chimaev steps on the scale at 178.5 pounds, missing weight ahead of his #UFC279 main event bout. Khamzat Chimaev steps on the scale at 178.5 pounds, missing weight ahead of his #UFC279 main event bout. https://t.co/uSbqRUVH83

MMA supporters rushed to share their thoughts on the matter. A handful of them made accusations towards the UFC and the fighters, claiming that it was a ploy by the promotion.

Chris @Chris9902051 @espnmma If it turns out that way and Holland fights khamzat and Nate fights Tony…I am heavily convinced this was all staged to sell ppv @espnmma If it turns out that way and Holland fights khamzat and Nate fights Tony…I am heavily convinced this was all staged to sell ppv

BuffaloFan4Life @JamesKnapp21 @espnmma Assuming maybe @danawhite already knew this. Maybe reason he didn’t let the press conference happen @espnmma Assuming maybe @danawhite already knew this. Maybe reason he didn’t let the press conference happen

Alongside the theories, other fans were rightfully outraged by Khamzat Chimaev for his unprofessional nature. They made their opinions on the UFC athlete known in a series of tweets.

Shame, really. He could be great. @KChimaev got mentally played --- schooled by the likes of KevinH and Costa. He cuts massive weight in the final 2 days of cuts but instead was playing gangster out of the ring instead of in the ring (his job).Shame, really. He could be great. @espnmma @KChimaev got mentally played --- schooled by the likes of KevinH and Costa. He cuts massive weight in the final 2 days of cuts but instead was playing gangster out of the ring instead of in the ring (his job). Shame, really. He could be great.

Danumis @Danumis_ @espnmma Disrespecting the sport. He should never fight at this weight again. @espnmma Disrespecting the sport. He should never fight at this weight again.

benthompson7 @benthompson73 @espnmma All these fighters are draining themselves, hardly able to walk to the scale and he’s 7.5lbs over, seems perfectly fine and says it’s “not that bad”? @espnmma All these fighters are draining themselves, hardly able to walk to the scale and he’s 7.5lbs over, seems perfectly fine and says it’s “not that bad”?

Aaron Simpson @aaronsimpson @espnmma Disrespectful. Zero remorse. That shitty grin, not doing what he said he would do when he signed the contract. Nate should not fight him. The turd doesn’t deserve to fight Nate. @espnmma Disrespectful. Zero remorse. That shitty grin, not doing what he said he would do when he signed the contract. Nate should not fight him. The turd doesn’t deserve to fight Nate.

AnimaChainz Videoz @animachainz @espnmma The UFC gave him a massive gift in this fight and he spit in their faces. @espnmma The UFC gave him a massive gift in this fight and he spit in their faces.

Missing weight isn't the only controversy the Swede has been involved in this week. He was one of the major fighters embroiled in a backstage brawl that led to the UFC 279 press conference being canceled.

It is unclear what will happen with the main event.

Nate Diaz claimed that he was forced to face Chimaev. Hence, it doesn't seem unrealistic that the UFC veteran would refuse to face a fighter who has just missed weight.

What does this weight miss mean for Khamzat Chimaev?

Missing weight is an unfortunate part of the mixed martial arts game. However, there are certain times fighters are punished more than they would normally be and this is definitely one of those times.

Khamzat Chimaev was chosen as Nate Diaz's last fight by the UFC, potentially raising 'Borz's' status by beating a huge name in the sport. It could have also handed his long-time competitor a loss as he is all but set to leave the company following this fight.

The 28-year-old will without a doubt be punished and may have to fight one or two more times before being given a shot at the 170lb title. If they choose to, the UFC could also refuse to let their rising star compete at welterweight again, forcing him into the middleweight division.

