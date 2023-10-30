Fans label Tyson Fury the 'most privileged boxer' as 'The Gypsy King' opens up on decision victory over Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury's reaction to his split-decision win over Francis Ngannou has received major backlash from fans. This came after 'The Gypsy King' claimed he won the fight comfortably.

Fury faced Francis Ngannou last weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in a bout titled the 'Battle of the Baddest'. It was expected to be a routine victory for the linear heavyweight champ, but Ngannou made one of the greatest debuts in boxing history.

'The Predator' went the distance with Tyson Fury and stunned the world when he dropped him in the third round. Despite his impressive display, Ngannou controversially came up short on the scorecards, losing via split-decision to Fury (95-94, 96-93, 95-94).

Following the fight, 'The Gypsy King' spoke to iFL TV, where he boldly stated that he believes Ngannou had only won two rounds at most. He said:

“He won the 10-8 [knockdown] round and maybe one other round, but other than that I was just boxing and he couldn’t close the distance down. I’m not a judge, but I can clearly see he didn’t win the fight by the punch stats.”

Fans have been reacting to Tyson Fury's comments, with many believing he is being delusional about his performance. One of them even claimed that Fury is forgetting he is one of the most privileged fighters in the sport:

"The most privileged boxer"

Another fan also labeled Fury a 'fraud'. They wrote:

"Didn’t expect any less out of him. Absolute fraud. Gonna have to try hills his reputation again to get the sales on PPV against USYK"

Tyson Fury reacts to being knocked down by Francis Ngannou

Tyson Fury has reflected on the shocking moment he was caught by a left hook from Francis Ngannou and dropped to the canvas in the third round.

'The Gypsy King' sat down with iFL TV following the fight. When asked about the knockdown specifically, the 35-year-old claimed it came as a result of him trying to be greedy and make something happen during the fight. He said:

"I didn't remember anything. I just got a little bit greedy. I hit him with a one-two down the pipe clean and I went and jumped back in for another one-two and he got me on the way out. That was it. There's [no one] to blame, blame me. There's no 'blame the trainer' or 'blame the manager', 'blame the cutman', blame me if you're gonna blame anybody. It was what it was. It's the fight game."

Catch Fury's comments here (3:10):