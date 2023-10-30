"Got a little bit greedy" - Tyson Fury describes being knocked down by Francis Ngannou as he takes the blame for his performance

Boxing star Tyson Fury has reflected on the knockdown he suffered at the hands of former UFC champion Francis Ngannou on October 28.

'The Gypsy King' recently sat down for an interview with iFL TV, during which he spoke about his recent boxing match against Ngannou.

Fury broke down the sequence of events that led to his knockdown in the fight and shared that only he was to blame for what happened in the right. The 35-year-old added that he's now looking forward to his clash against Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title:

"I didn't remember anything. I just got a little bit greedy. I hit him with a one-two down the pipe clean and I went and jumped back in for another one-two and he got me on the way out. That was it. There's [no one] to blame, blame me. There's no 'blame the trainer' or 'blame the manager', 'blame the cutman', blame me if you're gonna blame anybody. It was what it was. It's the fight game, it's not tap dancing. You go in there, you have a fight and that's it, you get out of there, you get paid. The good thing is I've got paid, I'm going home to my family and we go on to the next undisputed fight. So, happy days," said Tyson Fury.

Check out Tyson Fury's comments from the 3:10 mark below:

What did Francis Ngannou say to Tyson Fury after knocking him down?

The highly anticipated matchup between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury finally became a reality on October 28. The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and marked 'The Predator's' debut into the world of professional boxing.

Ngannou sent shockwaves throughout the boxing world when he managed to score a knockdown against Fury in the third round.

Expand Tweet

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Ngannou revealed what he told 'The Gypsy King' after knocking him to the ground:

"When we get close and touch gloves, [he said], 'Let me take you to school.' I’m like, you motherf****r you are not taking me to school. That’s why when I knocked him down, I was dancing in front like, 'You're a bad professor, motherf****r. You’re a bad professor. How's that school going?’'"

Catch Francis Ngannou's comments below (4:23):