Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou highlights: Shocking knockdown and other best moments from the "Battle of the Baddest"

The highly anticipated boxing match between Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou, which was also dubbed as the 'Battle of the Baddest', delivered several exciting moments on October 28.

The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. During his walkout to the ring, the Cameroonian was accompanied by boxing legend Mike Tyson and former UFC champions Israel Adesanya and Kamaru Usman.

Ngannou then sent shockwaves through the Kingdom Arena crowd as he scored an impressive knockdown against 'The Gypsy King' in the third round.

At one point in the fight, Fury landed an accidental elbow on 'The Predator'.

Ngannou also had several moments of success in the eighth round of the boxing clash.

In the tenth round, Ngannou attempted to hit 'The Gypsy King' with a 'superman punch'.

The fight turned out to be a razor-close affair that ended with Tyson Fury getting his hand raised via split decision. The three judges scored the contest 96-93, 95-94 and 94-95 in favor of 'The Gypsy King'.

Despite the defeat, Francis Ngannou received praise from fellow fighters and fans on social media.

Several individuals in the MMA community, including journalist Ariel Helwani, disagreed with the outcome of the fight and hailed Ngannou as the rightful victor.

