“Proud in the name of all UFC fighters” - Fellow fighters laud Francis Ngannou for stunning performance against Tyson Fury

Former UFC heavyweight king Francis Ngannou gave an impressive account of himself on October 28 as he went toe-to-toe with boxing superstar Tyson Fury in a 10-round professional boxing match. The event took place at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, who made his boxing debut on the night, made the fight highly competitive and even scored a knockdown in the third round.

Expand Tweet

The boxing clash lasted the entire 10 rounds, and in the end, 'The Gypsy King' edged out a split decision victory. The three judges scored the bout 96-93, 95-94, and 94-95 in favor of Fury.

Despite the loss, Ngannou was lauded by several members of the fighting community on social media.

Former UFC middleweight champion Alex Pereira took to his Twitter account to congratulate Ngannou for the fight.

Proud in the name of all the ufc fighters! Good job Francis Ngannou."

Journalist Ariel Helwani expressed disagreement with the judges' decision and hailed 'The Predator' as the rightful victor of the fight.

"Bullshit. Francis won that fight. I don’t care what anyone says. People’s champ. All hail."

Journalist Chamatkar Sandhu shared that he had scored the fight in favor of the Cameroonian.

"Francis Ngannou may have lost a split decision to Tyson Fury but HE WON on so many levels. Respect! FWIW I scored it for Ngannou."

You can see a compilation of some of the reactions below:

Reactions to Fury vs. Ngannou