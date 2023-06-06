Francis Ngannou recently trolled UFC president Dana White with a hilarious enactment of a college professor teaching his students 'How to get out of a contract.' The former heavyweight champion was on a visit to the prestigious Harvard University along with Kamaru Usman and other high-profile athletes.

After the Cameroonian's exit from the UFC earlier this year, both men have taken shots at each other, and there are no signs of either side waving the white flag just yet. While Francis Ngannou didn't name Dana White in his Instagram video, it's safe to assume he was referring to his soured contract negotiations with the UFC.

Catching the cryptic jibe, fans, and users were amused by Ngannou's video and voiced their thoughts in the post's comments section.

One fan accurately pointed out that the joke would rub Dana White the wrong way, stating:

"Uncle Dana gonna get triggered."

Another fan wrote:

"Have Jon Jones enter a division easy."

One user praised Francis Ngannou:

"This man chose violence against the UFC. Legend."

One fan opined that Ngannou standing his ground against the UFC will change the sport, stating:

"There's a movement coming in the fight game and I'm excited."

Another fan joked:

'Should have been, "How to get out of blood-sucking contracts" lol.

One user wrote:

"Dana will never like this."

Another user wrote:

"Bro didn't take it personal at all."

Screenshots from @francisngannou

UFC heavyweight weighs in on whether Francis Ngannou could beat a top-ranked heavyweight boxer

UFC heavyweight Tom Aspinall recently weighed in on Francis Ngannou's chances against a high-profile heavyweight pugilist.

While Ngannou couldn't box under a UFC contract, his new PFL deal allows him to pursue his boxing dreams independently. Ever since his exit from the UFC, the Cameroonian has expressed his desire to compete in the squared circle and has been linked to names like Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder, and Anthony Joshua.

As combat sports fans look forward to seeing Francis Ngannou in action again, many have wondered if he stands a chance against champions like Fury or Wilder. In a recent interview with journalist Jamal Niaz, Tom Aspinall claimed 'The Predator's best shot would be against Deontay Wilder, stating:

"If there's anybody he could beat, it would be Wilder... He's one of the hardest punchers ever. But as far as actual boxing ability, his level is way lower than Usyk or Tyson Fury. His punching power is out of this world though. I think he's quite hittable and his fight IQ isn't great. I think if there's any who he [Ngannou] could beat, it would be Wilder."

Watch the full interview below:

Poll : 0 votes