"Don't bully the elderly Khamzat" - fans react after Khamzat Chimaev trolls Jorge Masvidal for getting KO'ed as war of words heats up

Fans have gathered on social media to share their thoughts on Khamzat Chimaev trolling fellow welterweight Jorge Masvidal for his vicious knockout loss at the hands of Kamaru Usman.

'Gamebred' is currently riding a three-fight losing streak. While it's unclear when he can return to the octagon, noise has been surrounding his potential comeback. The 37-year-old still has title aspirations in the UFC and wishes to cut his bad run of performances the next time he appears in the cage.

Khamzat Chimaev's feud with the entire welterweight roster shows no signs of dying down and fans are loving every minute of it. In attempts at trolling his adversary, the undefeated prospect shared a picture of 'The Nigerian Nightmare's silencing knockout of the Florida resident.

'Borz' fans could not get enough of his antics and sped to Twitter to share their opinions on the newly ignited rivalry. Some found his post amusing and showed their support for the AllStars representative:

igor🇺🇦 @ukraniandream @KChimaev @GamebredFighter Lmaoo why you going after this poor old man @KChimaev @GamebredFighter Lmaoo why you going after this poor old man

Others chose to go against the 170lber, with a handful of accounts rushing to support Jorge Masvidal and target Khamzat Chimaev in the process:

CRP_15 🇬🇹 @CRP15006 @KChimaev @GamebredFighter Unfortunately the same thing will happen to you when you fight against usman LMAOOOOO @KChimaev @GamebredFighter Unfortunately the same thing will happen to you when you fight against usman LMAOOOOO

Despite being potentially one win away from his first-ever UFC title shot, we could see Chimaev make a claim at fighting another veteran of the sport before making his inevitable push towards championship gold.

Would Khamzat Chimaev fight Jorge Masvidal?

Since his arrival in the UFC, Khamzat Chimaev has been intent on 'smashing' everybody the promotion puts in front of him. While he does have goals to become a champion one day, he's confident enough in his ability to keep facing others until that opportunity arises.

A win over Nate Diaz later this year would most likely make the Sweden-native the guaranteed No.1 contender going forward. However, if Jorge Masvidal is thrust into the situation, could we potentially see the two 170lbers meet in the center of the cage?

Chimaev is potentially the biggest prospect the sport has seen for some time. Given his age and amount of time he potentially has left in MMA, it wouldn't be surprising to see him want to face the inaugural BMF champion.

If this bout is to ever happen inside the UFC, 'Borz' must first bypass the threat that Nate Diaz poses, and Jorge Masvidal must come out of his current legal issues unscathed.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far