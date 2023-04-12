Fans show their appreciation for Denice Zamboanga and Lin Heqin’s firefight

There are not many female fights that truly resonate with MMA fans, but if Denice Zamboanga is scheduled to fight, you know it’s going to be a war.

The Filipino superstar is gearing up for her next atomweight brawl, which is set to take place on April 21 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

To remind fans of her menacing nature, ONE Championship released highlights of Zamboanga’s last performance with China’s Lin Heqin at ONE on Prime Video 5.

Before you watch the clip, check out some of the fan reactions below:

manjot_p1_pandher

"You know the ladies are competitive when they're fighting for under-hooks even for a hug! Anyways...Amazing fight and effort by both!"

everson.natan

"Beautiful fight"

noval_gym

"🏁🚪 🔥 👏"

uhjin00

"🔥🔥🔥"

brad.kynoch:

"Both girls gave it their all. It was a great fight"

tobidanzolovejiujitsu:

"Yeah absolutely she is the uncrown queen 👑"

joe_easy5:

"Wow what a fight 🔥"

aja_000_0:

"One of the best fights in the December card 🙌 although both were beaten by Hirata & Ham but this is way too good unlike the boring & hyped match of Hirata & Ham."

‘The Menace’ Denice Zamboanga is returning to the foray with a bit of momentum following a split decision-victory against Lin Heqin last year.

The only few fights that haunt her to this day are her losses to No.2-ranked Ham Seo Hee a few years back.

So, if she beats Julie Mezarbarba, Zamboanga has a good chance to face one of the top ranked fighters in her division, or meet her long-time rival in a trilogy fight before vying for the atomweight crown.

As for her opponent, Julie Mezarbarba, the Brazilian-born athlete is coming in with some pressure on her shoulders. She’s had rough matches against Jenelyn Olsim and former two-sport queen Stamp Fairtex.

So, if Mezarbarba doesn’t fight with some urgency, there’s only one way this fight could end: with Zamboanga’s hand raised at the end of the match.

ONE Fight Night 9: Nong-O Hama vs. Haggerty goes down at Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on April 21 which will be aired live and for free for Amazon Prime subscribers in North America.

