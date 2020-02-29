Felicia Spencer talks about Zarah Fairn and getting her hands on the Featherweight title

Felicia Spencer

Featherweight contender Felicia Spencer knows there is more on the line at Saturday's fight at UFC Norfolk than just another win, and she plans to leave no stone unturned to prove her mettle.

Spencer goes up against another contender Zarah Fairn in the co-main event, which happens to be one of the two Featherweight bouts of the night. In the other, newcomer Norma Dumont will be fighting former Invicta Champ Megan Anderson.

Ahead of her fight with Fairn, Spencer talked about her opponent and what could be waiting for her next if she manages to win the bout.

Spencer believes a title shot is within reach

It is likely that whoever puts up the most impressive show as a Featherweight on Saturday will be in for a title fight against reigning Champion Amanda Nunes. 'The Lioness' is rumored to be fighting at UFC 250 in her native country Brazil, defending her 145-pound gold for the first time ever.

Spencer thinks a win over Fairn could put her in the run for the much-coveted Championship.

"I think it's possible to get a title shot after Saturday. I guess it depends on how things go, who wins on the other end of the card, and if there are any other Featherweights that they're going to be bringing in - because otherwise, there aren't that many options."

However, she also admits that clinching a win over Fairn would be no cakewalk. Despite a first-round submission loss to Megan Anderson on her debut UFC fight, Fairn has a lot of firepower to offer, Spencer believes.

"I have a lot of respect for her skills. I know she brings a lot to the table and I feel like she's being underestimated a lot, which is to be expected with how the debut went. She only had a couple of minutes to show, and it didn't go her way, so it makes sense. But I know she has a lot to offer, a lot to the table that I need to be aware of, and I know she's more known as a striker. But she's also good on the ground. She has her moments, and I'm ready to dominate and not let her have her way at all."

The fight between Spencer and Fairn will take place at UFC Fight Night 169 on Saturday, February 29 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia.