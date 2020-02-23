First-ever female Chinese UFC fighter picks up an impressive win at Auckland Fight Night

Yan Xiaonan

Heading into UFC Fight Night 168, Yan Xiaonan had said that she had a lot to prove. She was heading into the fight as the first-ever female Chinese fighter signed to UFC, and in the course of the event, she put the threat of coronavirus behind her to take part in the event.

Karolina Kowalkiewicz was completely dominated in the fight, clearly losing all 3 rounds. Yan Xiaonan was able to win the fight 30-26, 30-26, and 30-26, having completely decimated Karolina.

The Polish fighter is now in the worst skid of her career, as she has lost all four of her last fights.

The fight saw both fighters start well, but Xiaonan gained the control soon enough. There was a delay before the start of the second round as Karolina appeared to have some issues with her eye. The eye continued to bother Karolina when the fight started and she tried desperately to get a takedown to stop Xiaonan. However, it was not to be as Yan was able to trip Karolina and take down her opponent.

The final round saw more merciless onslaught for Yan, as she landed a good side kick which led to a takedown, and her finishing off the fight in the best possible manner.