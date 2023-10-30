First look: Mike Tyson opens lavish new boxing gym in Riyadh right after Fury vs. Ngannou [VIDEO]

Boxing legend Mike Tyson recently opened up a lavish boxing gym in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

The facility was opened up one day after the Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou bout that took place this past weekend. While the bout was extremely close, it was 'The Gypsy King' that took home the victory via a split decision over the former UFC heavyweight champion, who was trained by 'Iron Mike'.

The fight was a part of the initiative taken by Turki Al Alshikh, the head of Riyadh Season, who wants to make Saudi Arabia the hub of big sporting events. As a part of the same initiative, it was announced earlier this year that the world's first Mike Tyson boxing gym will be opened in Riyadh.

Turki Al Alshikh has partnered with award-winning boxing trainer Joe Gallagher to oversee the gym, which aims to discover and train a new generation of boxers in the region of Saudi Arabia, with Tyson also playing an active role in the management of the gym.

That said, take a look at the first look of the newly opened Mike Tyson boxing gym below:

Expand Tweet

Mike Tyson responds to claims of Francis Ngannou being robbed against Tyson Fury

The result of the Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury was rather controversial. After the end of a closely fought 10-round matchup, one judge scored the fight 95-94 in favor of Ngannou, while the other two scored 96-93 and 95-94 in favor of Fury.

The same was met with a lot of criticism by the combat sports community as the common consensus leaned towards 'The Predator' winning the bout primarily because he secured a knockdown in the third round of the fight. Moreover, there has been an outcry of Ngannou being robbed for being new to the sport of boxing.

When asked about the same during an interview right after the fight, Mike Tyson claimed that while the former UFC heavyweight champion wasn't robbed, everyone knew the outcome of the fight. He said:

"No, it wasn't a robbery. Everybody knows the outcome."

Catch Tyson's comments in the video below: