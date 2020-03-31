Florida emerges as front-runner to play host to UFC 249

Officials are holding crunch talks with the Florida commission about potentially hosting UFC 249.

With the official exclusion of reigning UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov from UFC 249, we don't know if the card will indeed be one of the 'baddest cards in the promotion's history' as promised by Dana White but what we do know is that it will definitely be remembered as one of the most talked about pay-per-views.

Not because of the fights, which promise a great deal of action as well, but because of the air of uncertainty around the event. Initially, there were concerns that the PPV may be postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic but Dana White said that the organization will be moving ahead with the scheduled April 18 date.

The event was originally meant to be held inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York but has been moved elsewhere now - but where exactly is the question.

As of now, Florida seems to have emerged as the front-runner to play host to the PPV. Per Steven Marrocco of MMA Fighting, officials are holding crunch talks with the Florida commission about potentially hosting UFC 249, but there's no confirmation yet.

As it stands, if UFC 249 does go down on April 18, Khabib Nurmagomedov won't be seen competing against Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje is likely to step up to face 'El Cucuy' in the main event.