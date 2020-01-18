Floyd Mayweather's team sends an ominous warning to Conor McGregor

Anwesha Nag

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Despite there being much anticipation about a Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather rematch, there is no guarantee that it will ever take place. But if it ever does, the boxer's personal bodyguard Ray Sadeghi is sure of how it will turn out, reports MMA Junkie.

Sadeghi, professionally known as Jizzy Mack, is not only Mayweather's personal bodyguard, but also his longtime friend. He was obviously with him when he beat McGregor in a 10th-round stoppage on August 26 2017 in a fight that went on to become the highest-grossing combat sports events in history.

McGregor has been quite vocal about his wish to go at it for a second time, but Sadeghi is confident it will not end any differently.

Ray Sadeghi: No one can outwork Floyd

McGregor had put the blame of his loss on some minor mistakes on his part. He has repeatedly claimed that a rematch would have different results, to which Sadeghi has nothing to offer but a scoff. He accused McGregor of not backing up his words with actions and falling short in skills when faced against a great like Mayweather.

"Conor talks a lot, and one thing we do know is he talks a lot, and he doesn’t back it up. He can say, ‘Oh, he did this in the beginning and in the third round.’ One thing we know as a fighter is everyone starts off fresh and strong. As the rounds go on and on he’ll show the true colors of who is the better fighter and who is the more skilled fighter."

Sadeghi relived what happened to Conor in the previous fight, and pointed out his the legacy and inherent talent that works in favor of his friend as a boxer.

"One thing we do know: Conor, you can say what you want to say, but you got knocked out, and you got severe head trauma and a concussion that was reported by your doctor. Is the outcome going to be the same? I truly believe that no one can outbox Floyd. No one can outwork Floyd. His offense and his defense and his technique – this man is just made for this... His dad, his uncles have been in this for decades, and he’s been doing this since he was a little boy."

However, if the rematch does happen, Sadeghi is sure it would a very exciting fight and he would love to witness it.

"If that fight happens and the negotiations go so you guys can put it together and the fight is going to happen, will I love to see that? Absolutely. Is the result going to be the same? I don’t know. It’s going to be a very exciting fight, and I’m sure Conor is going to come out stronger, but you cannot underestimate the best ever."

For now, Conor McGregor will go up against Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in the main event of UFC 246 on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 246 can be watched live and exclusively in India on Sony Ten 1 and Sony Ten 1 HD in English and on Sony Ten 3 and Ten 3 HD in Hindi at 8:30 AM on 19th January 2020.