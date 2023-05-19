Floyd Mayweather has shown fans that he's still got it at the age of 46, after impressing them with some incredibly fast padwork on his social media.

Mayweather is considered to be one of the greatest boxers in the history of the sport and retired from competitive boxing with an undefeated record of 50-0. His victories include 27 wins by KO and 23 via decision as well as victories over stars such as Conor McGregor, Ricky Hatton and Manny Pacquiao.

'Money' now spends his time promoting fighters under Mayweather Promotions, and stepping into the ring occassionally for exhibition bouts against social media stars. The former super featherweight champ has reiterated his GOAT status by demonstrating his current conditioining.

[ @FloydMayweather] Floyd Mayweather giving an effortless boxing masterclass on the pads today at age 46… Floyd Mayweather giving an effortless boxing masterclass on the pads today at age 46…[🎥 @FloydMayweather] https://t.co/ZHu2Q770QT

Fans have been reacting to Mayweather's lightning fast hand speed. Some have been taking shots at Canelo Alvarez. One of them wrote:

"Mayweather is the GOAT, stay mad Mexicans."

Another fan pointed out that whether you love or hate Mayweather, his legacy in boxing remains unquestionable.

"Love him or hate him. He lived and breathed boxing. An excellent fighter who's clearly kept himself in shape. One of the best to ever do it."

He lived and breathed boxing. An excellent fighter who’s clearly kept himself in shape.



One of the best to ever do it. @FloydMayweather Love him or hate him.He lived and breathed boxing. An excellent fighter who’s clearly kept himself in shape.One of the best to ever do it. @MichaelBensonn @FloydMayweather Love him or hate him. He lived and breathed boxing. An excellent fighter who’s clearly kept himself in shape. One of the best to ever do it. 👏

Twitter user, @thecatalyst610, described Floyd Mayweather's hand speed as "poetry".

"Poetry in motion..."

Smelodies @SmelOdiesOG @MichaelBensonn @JoeMachuca @FloydMayweather Now that I know to turn my hands I think I could be champ. @MichaelBensonn @JoeMachuca @FloydMayweather Now that I know to turn my hands I think I could be champ.

❄️yazenno❄️ @yazenno @MichaelBensonn @FloydMayweather Mayweather is the best boxer to ever live. I‘m not talking about him as a person but him as a boxer. @MichaelBensonn @FloydMayweather Mayweather is the best boxer to ever live. I‘m not talking about him as a person but him as a boxer.

Wes @Eyes_N_The_Sky @MichaelBensonn @FloydMayweather Muscle memory is stellar. Watching Floyd train (which was difficult to see as most of the time he wouldn’t allow cameras on) for an upcoming fight was insane. This dude would go for 3 hours straight- sip on soda to level sugar levels. Go from bag work, sparing, mitts, etc nonstop @MichaelBensonn @FloydMayweather Muscle memory is stellar. Watching Floyd train (which was difficult to see as most of the time he wouldn’t allow cameras on) for an upcoming fight was insane. This dude would go for 3 hours straight- sip on soda to level sugar levels. Go from bag work, sparing, mitts, etc nonstop

Celebrityfame @Celebrityfame1 @MichaelBensonn @FloydMayweather That’s why he’s the greatest because he studied the art of boxing 🥊 not to get hit and to counter and move simple as that many fighters today forget about that please yourself not the fans your the one in the ring getting hurt and has to feed your family @MichaelBensonn @FloydMayweather That’s why he’s the greatest because he studied the art of boxing 🥊 not to get hit and to counter and move simple as that many fighters today forget about that please yourself not the fans your the one in the ring getting hurt and has to feed your family

Former Bellator champ A.J. McKee wants to face Floyd Mayweather

Former Bellator champion A.J. McKee is interested in stepping into the boxing ring and has called Money out.

According to the 28-year-old, Mayweather's multiple exhibitions bouts indicate that he could be open to the fight, and even suggested Misfits Boxing as the promotion the pair could face off in.

Speaking with JN MEDIA, McKee referred to Floyd Mayweather as the 'GOAT', and stated he'd fight anybody in the squared circle. He said:

"I know they got that 170 tournament jumping off. I mean, that's two weight classes above but, who knows? Maybe I'll get my feet wet in there and tussle with these big boys a little bit."

A.J. McKee added:

"Floyd, man! I want Floyd. Yeah, that's the GOAT bro. It's because he's a GOAT, I'm a GOAT. To share that moment, one GOAT to another GOAT, there's no one like it, you know? Mixed martial arts, there's not many people you can share that great moment with. Outside of that, I don't care, I'll fight anybody."

