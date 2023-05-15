Former Bellator champion A.J. McKee is interested in facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. The legendary pugilist retired from professional boxing back in 2017 and has only taken part in exhibition bouts since then. He remains undefeated in both professional and exhibition matchups.

However, his activity on the exhibition side of things has drawn the attention of MMA standout A.J. McKee. The 28-year old recently expressed an interest in facing Floyd Mayweather Jr. in an exhibition boxing match under the Misfits Boxing banner, which is run by influencer boxing star KSI.

In a recent interview with JN MEDIA, the former Bellator champion was asked whether he was interested in a potential boxing match, to which he replied:

"I know they got that 170 tournament jumping off. I mean, that's two weight classes above but, who knows? Maybe I'll get my feet wet in there and tussle with these big boys a little bit."

McKee not only entertained the idea, but he outlined the only opponent he deems worthy of sharing the squared circle with him after being prompted by the interviewer to identify a possible foe:

"Floyd, man! I want Floyd. Yeah, that's the GOAT bro. It's because he's a GOAT, I'm a GOAT. To share that moment, one GOAT to another GOAT, there's no one like it, you know? Mixed martial arts, there's not many people you can share that great moment with. Outside of that, I don't care, I'll fight anybody."

Watch the full interview below:

A.J. McKee is currently scheduled for a quarter-final bout against Patricky Freire in the Bellator Lightweight World Grand Prix Tournament sometime this year.

A.J. McKee's Bellator championship reign

Back in 2021, A.J. McKee seemed to be on the cusp of MMA superstardom. He was Bellator's closest attempt at creating a homegrown pay-per-view draw. Not only was he undefeated, but he has always been a Bellator fighter. After dethroning Patrício 'Pitbull' Freire, the sky was the limit for 'The Mercenary'.

By defeating his legendary foe via first-round submission, he crowned himself the Bellator featherweight champion as well as the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix champion. Talks of a potential move to the UFC arose and McKee openly spoke about his belief in being the best featherweight in the world.

He expressed his confidence in being capable of beating the likes of UFC featherweight kingpins Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway. Unfortunately, his subsequent bout, which was his first-ever title defense, also handed him his first-ever loss.

The former Bellator champ lost his title and responded to his defeat by making his lightweight debut to immediate success with two wins.

