"A.J. McKee is that dude!" - Daniel Cormier, Jake Paul, Ariel Helwani, and others react to A.J. McKee's stunning win over Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 263

For more than half a decade, A.J. McKee has been saying that one day he would be a Bellator champion.

He made it happen on Saturday, July 31, when he submitted Patricio 'Pitbull' Freire at Bellator 263 with a standing guillotine in the first round in front of his hometown crowd of Inglewood, California, at The Forum. The victory crowned A.J. McKee as the new Bellator featherweight champion and earned him a $1 million winning bonus.

A.J. McKee was showered with cheers and applause as he walked into the arena, while his opponent was met with boos.

AJ McKee makes it rain 💵 on the walkout #bellator263 pic.twitter.com/2wE4Fr5W5c — The Schmo (@TheSchmo312) August 1, 2021

The fight started slow as both fighters took a methodical approach. A high kick in the second minute of the bout sent Freire against the cage, and McKee followed it up with a punching combination. McKee celebrated, but it was premature as referee Mike Beltran did not stop the fight.

However, the contest did not last much longer as A.J. McKee got hold of his Brazilian opponent's neck and put on a guillotine choke. 'Pitbull' didn't tap but seemed to be out on his feet. Mike Beltran stepped in this time to give McKee the technical submission.

A.J. McKee entered the Bellator Featherweight World Grand Prix on September 28 at Bellator 228 against Georgi Karakhanyan. He took just 8 seconds to knock out his opponent and advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarterfinals, A.J. McKee defeated Derek Campos at Bellator 236 via armbar submission and then Darrion Caldwell in the semifinals at Bellator 253 via another first-round neck crank submission.

With the 1:57 mark stoppage of Patricio Freire, A.J. McKee extended his unbeaten streak as a professional fighter to 18, all of which have come under the banner of Bellator.

MMA pros react to A.J. McKee becoming the new Bellator featherweight champion

The big names from the world of mixed martial arts were quick to take to Twitter to react to A.J. McKee's stellar win over Patricio Freire.

Jake Paul claimed that A.J. McKee would "kill" Conor McGregor at featherweight while Bellator president Scott Coker sent out emojis in reaction to the win. Here are all the best tweets that celebrated A.J. McKee's championship:

AJ McKee is that dude!!!!!! My goodness — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

Happy for @ELNegro01 and @ajmckee101 these cats had a plan and stuck with it. They did it out of his fathers gym too. Absolutely amazing Los Angeles loves that kid! Congratulations champ! Winning a grand prize changes your life. Interested to see what the future holds for AJ! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) August 1, 2021

AJ McKee would kill 2015 McGregor — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 1, 2021

Wow crazy impressive for McKee! — Funky (@Benaskren) August 1, 2021

Oh my word.



A.J. McKee has submitted Patricio Pitbull in the first. Standing guillotine. No tap. Out cold.



A superstar is born. 18-0. New 145 champ. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 1, 2021

The fight and moment lived up to the hype, despite being short.



This is the moment and the fighter Bellator has been waiting on for years now. He has finally arrived. pic.twitter.com/oldNJNxTWx — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) August 1, 2021

AJ McKee just put that thing on Pitbull . Super dope moment for his father Antonio McKee ! 💥🔥 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) August 1, 2021

AJ McKee is a beast #BellatorOnShowtime — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) August 1, 2021

Damn shout out to AJ McKee that was dope #Bellator263 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 1, 2021

I been telling ya'll @ajmckee101 is that guy! #Bellator263 — Joe Joe Giannetti 💀🥋🤑 (@Giannettimma) August 1, 2021

Man, oh man. I want to see AJ McKee fight everyone. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 1, 2021

Oh My God. AJ McKee is the real freaking deal and then some. Oh. My. God. Basically knocks Pitbull out with a head kick. Starts to walk away, forced to return and submits him standing guillotine. Damnnnnnn. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) August 1, 2021

McKee stops Pitbull in the first and the Forum has exploded!!!! #Bellator263 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 1, 2021

It was no contest. All McKee in the short period of time it lasted. Hurt him with a kick, dropped him with a flurry of punches and then choked him out when Pitbull got up. Great performance — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) August 1, 2021

AJ McKee is the real deal. Wow. — Guilherme Cruz (@guicruzzz) August 1, 2021

Goood lord! AJ McKee has just MURRRKKED Pitbull.



Strap this kid to a 🚀. Superstar status will come for this kid #Bellator263 — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_Malata) August 1, 2021

Scott Coker said in the post-event press conference that A.J. McKee is likely to move up to lightweight after this. There is a possibility he will defend his belt in a rematch with 'Pitbull'.

Scott Coker on the possibility of AJ McKee vs Pitbull at 155 #Bellator263 pic.twitter.com/i2uarY1Cs5 — The Schmozone (@TheSchmozone) August 1, 2021

Coker also said that he is open to a matchup with any UFC fighter willing to put it on the line but is aware that it is not how their rival promotion does business.

Scott Coker on AJ McKee being the best 145lb in the world:



“I’d like to see him fight these other guys but it’s not going to happen because it’s not the UFC’s business model, but if they wanna get it on, let’s do it.” 👀#Bellator263 #MMA — Giancarlo Aulino (@Gian_411) August 1, 2021

