"It'll look a lot like the Patricio fight" - AJ McKee envisions how a fight against Alexander Volkanovski would go 

AJ McKee recently gave his opinion on how a fight between him and Alexander Volkanovski would go if it ever happened.

McKee is currently the Bellator featherweight champion. He won the belt with a first-round submission win against Patricio Freire at Bellator 263. Meanwhile. Volkanovski is a dominant champion in the UFC's featherweight division. He is slowly forging himself into one of the greatest featherweights of all time. 'Mercenary' has a lot of respect for Volkanovski's work but believes he is the best featherweight on the planet.

The 27-year-old told TMZ Sports:

"He's great, you know. That's one thing I say about UFC fans. They're loyal to the soil. If you ain't in the UFC, they give you no props. But what they gotta understand is the fighters make the organizations, not the organization making the fighters. In that case, UFC has made the fighter. He's done great you know, he's earned it, he's worked his a** off. But at the end of the day, 145 lbs, I am the baddest man walking this planet and I know that. So, becoming a champion was me showing everybody."

McKee further added that Volkanovski only throws forward and backward punches. He believes that a potential fight between the two will end up the same as his first fight against Freire:

"It'll look a lot like the Patricio fight."

AJ McKee is set to defend his title against Patricio Freire at Bellator 277

AJ McKee will defend his title for the first time against Patricio Freire in a rematch at Bellator 277. 'Mercenary' won the belt with a submission win against 'Pitbull' at Bellator 263 in July 2021. This was the Brazilian's first loss since 2016.

McKee is the bookmakers' favorite to retain his title heading into the contest. However, Freire is a true veteran of Bellator MMA. He is also a former two-time featherweight champion and the current lightweight champion of the organization.

McKee is currently undefeated in his career with a professional record of 18-0. Whether he can retain his perfect record and remain champion with a win against a veteran like Freire remains to be seen.

Edited by Aziel Karthak