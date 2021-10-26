"Floyd should've been embarrassed" - Michael Bisping claims Floyd Mayweather should have 'made a mockery' of Logan Paul

In a recent video released on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping talked about the exhibition fight between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather.

Commenting on the fight, Bisping mentioned how Logan threw a good performance. He said he was, however, expecting Mayweather to make a mockery of the YouTuber, given the latter's experience in the sport.

Michael Bisping said:

"Logan was aggressive on time and Floyd, you know, carried him. Let's be honest, he did. Floyd should have been embarrassed with that performance if I'm honest. He should have made a mockery of Logan Paul but he didn't, you know. whether that was because Logan was good, or maybe it's because Floyd stepped off the gas, we never know."

Bisping further mentioned that nothing significant happened in the last few rounds and how Logan Paul seemed exhausted by the end of the third round. The match, however, lasted a full 8 rounds.

Speaking further, Michael Bisping also commented on Logan Paul's upcoming fight with Mike Tyson and claimed that the fight would end with Mike Tyson knocking Paul out unconscious. Bisping even said that the possibility of Logan Paul visiting the hospital for a CT scan after the match is quite likely.

Watch Michael Bisping's video here:

Former UFC champion Michael Bisping backs Jake Paul ahead of latter's fight with Tommy Fury

Former UFC world champion Michael Bisping was full praise for YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul who is all set to fight Tommy Fury on December 18 in Miami, Florida.

Bisping said:

"Jake Paul isn’t just a YouTuber. He’s a boxer now. He’s still a YouTuber, but he’s also a boxer... Jake Paul’s doing a great thing in the boxing world. Jake Paul’s bringing a lot of attention, a lot of eyes to the boxing world. Tommy Fury struggled against Anthony Taylor. If he struggled against Anthony Taylor, he’s going to struggle against Jake Paul. That’s just my two cents. And I believe he loses."

In his most recent fight, Jake Paul won an eight-round decision over former UFC world champion Tyron Woodley.

Watch Michael Bisping's full video here:

