For Aung La N Sang, nothing else matters but Gilberto Galvao this Friday night

The former two-division world champion 'The Burmese Python' Aung La N Sang is looking forward to stepping back in the ONE circle against the dangerous Brazilian 'Giba' Gilberto Galvao.

The two middleweight fighters are booked for battle at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video in Bangkok, Thailand's Impact Arena. The fight card will be live and free to watch for North American fans with a Prime Video subscription on January 13.

While reflecting on whether he would like to recapture the middleweight throne, the 37-year-old athlete explained:

"Exactly, that’s what I want. I want the world title, but I’m not gonna look past Saturday morning. Saturday morning [Friday night in the U.S.] is everything to me and anything after that, it doesn’t matter right now."

'The Burmese Python' is just coming off a victory against MMA veteran 'Thunder' Yushin Okami. Aung La N Sang impressively won this fight via first-round TKO, and is looking to repeat this success against Gilberto Galvao.

Aung La N Sang on the middleweight world title shot

'The Burmese Python' once held two world titles in ONE Championship. He was the dual-weight world champion holding the light heavyweight and middleweight thrones until Dutch-born submission specialist Reinier de Ridder stepped in his way.

Aung La N Sang is now working his way back to a shot at the middleweight world title. With a TKO win in his last outing, he is looking to make it two in a row on January 13 against 'Giba.'

More than anything though, Aung La explained in an interview with ONE that he wants to put on a show for the fans. He said:

"I’m a fan-friendly fighter – meaning that it’s a fight that fans will get to enjoy. Fans don’t want to see fights [won] by points, they want to see finishes and they want to see great skills, and that’s what I feel like I’m gonna bring to the table in this fight.”

Aung La added his thoughts on the entire ONE Fight Night 6 event, where he said:

"The whole card, I don’t see any boring fights at all. It’s going to be a great show for sure.”

