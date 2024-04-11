"For most part I'm scared of her" - When Jorge Masvidal admitted to being afraid of "judo girl" Kayla Harrison 

In a 2021 appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour, UFC welterweight Jorge Masvidal playfully admitted to being intimidated by his American Top Team teammate. Kayla Harrison.

Masvidal, known for his brash persona inside and outside the octagon, took aim at Harrison's perceived self-importance in the gym. He jokingly downplayed her status as a team captain, claiming to hold more sway at ATT.

Masvidal said on the show:

"You talking about the Judo girl [Harrison], yeah, yeah I know her... She thinks she's a team captain, obviously she's not. Let me clarify this here on ht ultimate MMA show, she's not team captain. I'm like, the person that could have signed the team captain. I have that kind of power at American Top Team."

Masvidal, however, assured that his comments were lighthearted. Acknowledging Harrison's fighting prowess, he said:

"She's freaking amazing at fighting and for the most part I'm scared of her, you know, that's why I can act wild now over the phone."

Check out Jorge Masvidal's comments below:

Expand Tweet

Kayla Harrison assures weight cut on track for UFC debut against Holly Holm

Two-time Olympic Judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison is all set to make her highly anticipated debut in the UFC this weekend. However, there were concerns surrounding her ability to make the 135-pond bantamweight limit of her fight against Holly Hom on the preliminary card of UFC 300.

Those concerns seem to have been quelled. At a recent media day, Harrison confidently addressed the weight cut, assuring reporters that everything is under control

"Do I need to flex on all y'all? No, I'm just kidding. My weight is good. Everything is dialed in. I have a superb team behind me. Eric Pena, the UFC PI has been helping out, and my chef and nutritionist Dara has been making ridiculously delicious meals so I've been disciplined, I've been dedicated, and I'ts going to show."

Check out Kayla Harrison's comment below:

Expand Tweet

This will be Harrison's first fight at bantamweight. Throughout her MMA career, which began in 2018, she has primarily competed in the lightweight division with one exception: a 145-pound bout in 2020.

Poll : Will Kayla Harrison pick up a win at UFC 300 this weekend? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion