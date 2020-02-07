Former coach blasts Jon Jones, hopes Dominick Reyes beats him at UFC 247

Jones and Lester (Image courtesy: MMAFighting)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a nasty fall out with the former professional mixed martial artist and JacksonWink striking coach Frank Lester last year. Since then, one would expect that both men have moved on from the incident and it's water under the bridge but that isn't the case.

Ahead of Jones' upcoming title defense against undefeated #1 contender Dominick Reyes in the headliner of UFC 247, Lester has fired a fresh round of shots at the champion, making accusations against Jones and the JacksonWink team.

Last October, Lester claimed that Jones owed him $13,000 for hiring his services during his training camp for the fight against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 but the champ failed to pay him. Lester even threatened physical harm to Jones by asking him to "keep that security close". On his part, Jones denied the allegations and said that he didn't owe his former coach anything.

Lester took to Instagram recently to attack Jones again, referring to the champ as a “control freak”. Lester also claimed that Jones sided with his coach Greg Jackson to get the police to intrude in his life.

“Fakest group of people I’ve ever been around. They will invite you on the team after 8 years of faithful service. They will use you for the highest level of sparring and drilling, they will pray with you like you family, but in actuality none of these dudes give a flying (expletive) about the other personally, they just hanging on Jon’s (expletive) [because] they want to get paid."