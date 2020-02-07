×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Former coach blasts Jon Jones, hopes Dominick Reyes beats him at UFC 247

Anurag Mitra
ANALYST
News
Modified 07 Feb 2020, 17:33 IST

Jones and Lester (Image courtesy: MMAFighting)
Jones and Lester (Image courtesy: MMAFighting)

UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones had a nasty fall out with the former professional mixed martial artist and JacksonWink striking coach Frank Lester last year. Since then, one would expect that both men have moved on from the incident and it's water under the bridge but that isn't the case.

Ahead of Jones' upcoming title defense against undefeated #1 contender Dominick Reyes in the headliner of UFC 247, Lester has fired a fresh round of shots at the champion, making accusations against Jones and the JacksonWink team.

Last October, Lester claimed that Jones owed him $13,000 for hiring his services during his training camp for the fight against Thiago Santos at UFC 239 but the champ failed to pay him. Lester even threatened physical harm to Jones by asking him to "keep that security close". On his part, Jones denied the allegations and said that he didn't owe his former coach anything.

Lester took to Instagram recently to attack Jones again, referring to the champ as a “control freak”. Lester also claimed that Jones sided with his coach Greg Jackson to get the police to intrude in his life. 


Advertisement
View this post on Instagram

Fakest group of people I’ve ever been around. They will invite you on the team after 8 years of faithful service. They will use you for the highest level of sparring and drilling, they will pray with you like you family, but in actuality none of these dudes give a flying fuck about the other personally, they just hanging on Jon’s nutsack bc they want to get paid. And when I got ripped off all these so called friends turned their backs on me & all the hard work I had given to Team Jone and Jacksons MMA as a whole over the last 8 years. Just bc jon is a super control freak who has to get his was and if you’re not ready to be his yes man and suck on his ego inflated dick... then you’re out! Well let’s see what KARMA has in store for this weekend for these fucking chumps! “Let em hate’ so long as they fear’ I’m not the one who needed to involve the police or call Greg Jacksons punk ass bc jon Jones was too scared to come fight me like a man for the money he owed me. Oh, yeah, Jon Jones is a master in the cage but a BITCH IN THE STREET. So he had Greg call his lil GF who works for APD and submit an unlawful red flag law memorandum on me bc jon Jones pussy ass thought I might shoot him, which I never said anything of the sort or hinted that was even a possibility. He’s just got a bitch ass cowards with no street heart to handle his own bullshit in real life when it comes to real men being about real business and he had to make sure the law would over step their boundaries bc his ego is so big & he knows Greg will break laws bc he needs that BONES paycheck bc after that divorce and his terrible business skills which killed the original gym, it prolly ain’t coming again for too much longer! #TANKLIFE #ImTheRealestINTheGame LETS GO CHAMP!!! @domreyes24

A post shared by Frank Lester (@thefranklester) on

“Fakest group of people I’ve ever been around. They will invite you on the team after 8 years of faithful service. They will use you for the highest level of sparring and drilling, they will pray with you like you family, but in actuality none of these dudes give a flying (expletive) about the other personally, they just hanging on Jon’s (expletive) [because] they want to get paid."
Published 07 Feb 2020, 17:33 IST
UFC Jon Jones UFC Fighters
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us