Former coach blasts UFC fighter Johnny Walker over outrageous behavior in fight week

Anirban Banerjee News

25 Jan 2020, 19:39 IST

Johnny Walker

Johnny Walker recently suffered his first loss in the UFC and almost immediately after, parted ways with his longtime coach Leo Gosling. He has blamed his coach for the loss which came as a result of being knocked out by Corey Anderson at UFC 244.

Ahead of his fight at UFC Brasilia against Nikita Krylov, he has joined the Tristar Gym in Canada.

Walker's coach recently spoke to MMA Fighting in an extensive interview where he responded to some comments made by the UFC star. Walker had said that there had been a stressful week, which Gosling said had been Walker's own fault.

He said that Walker had brought a girl from Canada to stay with him in his hotel room, despite his coach saying that this was not the time for that. Walker apparently said that there was no chance of him losing and that he would win.

“He brought a girl from Canada to stay with him in his hotel room, and I said ‘No, it’s not time for this, let’s stay together and focused,’. He kept saying, ‘No, I’ll beat this guy up, trust me.’ He was very bossy, and I didn’t want to cause any trouble. The other ‘stress’ he (talked about) was about a UFC ticket I asked for (to give) a friend. He said he would give it to me, but then gave it to someone else. This girl came from France for the event, and he left her hanging. That’s what he means by ‘stress.’”

Gosling went on to say that Walker was bothered by the fact that he was paying his coach 10%, something that his coach had accepted. He said that Walker's actions were motivated by money and also wanting to blame his loss on anyone other than himself. He said that Walker did not own up to his loss and had not really trained enough as he had missed practices to meet women. He had also become too bossy, according to his coach.

"He didn’t own up his loss because he didn’t train enough. He missed practices, he went out to meet women. He met women during fight week and asked me to leave the hotel. He became authoritarian, bossy, and I kept my cool and didn’t raise my voice. He didn’t have the guts to call me and say he was leaving me.

With the situation being as it is, it appears that there are quite a few hard feelings between the coach and the fighter that are yet to be resolved. Walker's next fight will take place at UFC Brasilia in March.