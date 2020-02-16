Former MMA Champion undergoes critical neck surgery; UFC fighter provides return date

Dhiego Lima

UFC Fighter Dhiego Lima underwent recent neck fusion surgery this Thursday in Atlanta. Thankfully, according to an update that he provided on Instagram, the surgery was successful and he is now on the path of returning to the Octagon.

The former MMA Champion went on to provide a timeline for his return as well as apologizing to his family for not being able to provide them with the time that they deserved.

Dhiego Lima undergoes successful neck surgery

Dhiego Lima, in his post, admitted that he had been hoping he would not need surgery, but that was not what had happened.

The surgery has been successful and he is now on the path to recovery. He has been told that he will take 3 months to be able to start training completely, so it's likely we might see him in the Octagon again by the latter half of 2020.

He had been supposed to fight with Alex Morono on 8 February, but that did not end up happening. He will soon be discharged from the hospital and then will be on the path to his recovery.

Lima, the brother of Bellator Welterweight Champion Douglas Lima, let his family know that he was sorry for missing Valentine's Day, but he would make it up to them.