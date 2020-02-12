Former opponent believes Dominick Reyes beat Jon Jones at UFC 247; claims champ looked 'lost' during fight

UFC 235 Jones v Smith

'Lionheart' Anthony Smith believes he didn't see the best of Jon Jones during his main event encounter against Dominick Reyes at UFC 247. Smith believes that the reigning UFC light heavyweight champion looked 'lost' during most parts of the fight.

Jones managed to successfully defend his title by edging out Reyes via unanimous decision in a thriller of a contest. However, many of his colleagues, fight fans and critics feel that the judges made a huge mistake and that Reyes deserved to win on the night.

Smith is one of those who believe that.

Smith has fought Jones previously, falling to him in a lopsided decision loss. While making an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast, he said that according to him, Reyes won that fight.

“He looked lost, he looked flustered, he looked worried in between rounds. I had it 3-2 Reyes. I had Reyes winning the first three rounds and Jon winning the last two. That’s how I had it, I went back and rewatched it last night, when I got home. I still feel the same way."

That said, Smith also lauded Jones for showing the heart of a true champion and for taking the fight to Reyes in the later stages of the five-round war.

"I thought that rounds 1 to 3 were pretty clear for Reyes. I don’t want to say that they were dominant, I don’t think he was running over Jon, but I think it was pretty easy to see that he was ahead.”

Smith is scheduled to return to the Octagon on 25 April against Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night 173. He will be looking to pick up a win and work his way back to another shot at the light heavyweight title.