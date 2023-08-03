Former opponent confident about beating Charles Oliveira in a rematch - "I win that fight"

Charles Oliveira is currently scheduled to face Islam Makhachev at UFC 294 for the Dagestani's lightweight title. The pair's bout is a rematch of their UFC 280 clash last year, which saw 'do Bronx' lose his lightweight strap to Islam Makhachev via second-round submission.

The Brazilian superstar earned his rematch against Islam Makhachev by defeating Beneil Dariush at UFC 289. He did so in decisive fashion, knocking out the streaking Iranian-American within four minutes of the first round. While 'do Bronx' was hailed for his performance, Dariush feels that he can still beat him.

In an interview with Jim Norton and former UFC welterweight champion Matt Serra on UFC Unfiltered, Dariush made it clear that he believes he's the better fighter. He said the following:

"I truly believe we fight again, and I win that fight."

UFC color commentator Jon Anik previously offered his thoughts on Beneil Dariush's preparation for the bout prior to his loss to 'do Bronx.' He specifically questioned Dariush's decision to have his children accompany him ahead of the matchup, which could have taken him out of a fighter's mindset.

Keeping aside the past, Dariush will look to rebuild himself after having his eight-fight win streak snapped by Charles Oliveira. It remains to be seen if the two men will ever cross swords again.

But, if Oliveira suffers a second defeat to Makhachev, a rematch between him and Dariush could be possible.

Charles Oliveira's recent run of form in the UFC lightweight division

Besides his loss to reigning UFC lightweight kingpin Islam Makhachev, Charles Oliveira has defeated everyone ranked in the top five of the division. He knocked out Michael Chandler to capture the lightweight title at UFC 262. Similarly, Beneil Dariush, was recently TKO'd by him.

Former interim lightweight champions Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje, were both defeated via submission. Only Islam Makhachev has managed to resist 'do Bronx's' efforts to remain the undisputed king of the lightweight division. But that could change come UFC 294.