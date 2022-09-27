"He would destroy all of them" - Former UFC heavyweight warns Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal and other fighters taking shots at Daniel Cormier

Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub has warned the likes of Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal for constantly taking shots at Daniel Cormier.

In a video recently uploaded to his YouTube channel, 'Big Brown' reflected on Nate Diaz's distasteful comments towards Cormier. This came after 'DC' suggested that a fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Diaz would've ended unfavorably for the Stockton fighter.

According to Schaub, those lashing out at 'DC' are doing so knowing that they're multiple weight-class apart from the former heavyweight champion. The 39-year-old also asserted that none of the fighters taking aim at Cormier could handle him inside the octagon. Schaub said:

"All these fighters that talk s**t to him... It's interesting, right? Like Jorge [Masvidal] came out against him like just a lot of fighter talk s**t about DC. And I think it's a case of, DC is on top of the food chain, right? Light heavyweight champ, heavyweight champ! If it's a smaller weight, I don't think they would do it but because he's bigger, they know the bigger guy's not going to do any to them."

Schaub added:

"If that f***ing lion turns around - anybody who's talking s**t about DC, I would love to hear the argument - Name one person who's currently fighting that talks s**t about DC that could beat him up. Not one of them... If DC wanted to - even in that tight suit they put him in - he would destroy all of them inside that octagon."

Watch Brendan Schaub discuss Daniel Cormier's beef with fighters below:

The former UFC heavyweight champion has been primarily receiving a lot of hate for presenting his views on certain fighters. Both current and former fighters have spoken about the fighter-turned-commentator in a negative light.

Daniel Corimer responds to Nate Diaz's comments

Daniel Corimer recently weighed in on how a potential matchup between Nate Diaz and Khamzat Chimaev would have played out. Speaking on an edition of DC & RC Show, Cormier stated that Chimaev's weight miss was a "gift from God" for Diaz. He added that the Stockton fighter lacks the skills to overcome someone of Chimaev's caliber.

Taking to Twitter, Nate Diaz sounded off on 'DC' for his comments. The Stockton native called 'DC' a "fat motherf****r" and posted a picture from the aftermath of Cormier's loss to Jon Jones in July 2017.

Nathan Diaz @NateDiaz209 Respect your OG you fat motherfucker Respect your OG you fat motherfucker https://t.co/FGoBVnl7oo

Cormier issued a short and simple response to Daiz, writing:

"Nathan, relax."

Daniel Cormier also received backlash from Tony Ferguson earlier. He suggested that Ferguson could be "done" with fighting following his loss to Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 headliner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far