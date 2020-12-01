Former UFC star Chael Sonnen slams 'stupid old dude' Vitor Belfort for calling him out

The war of words between Vitor Belfort and Chael Sonnen is nowhere near ceasing.

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Vitor Belfort, who went to ONE Championship post UFC retirement, recently called out Chael Sonnen in an interview with TMZ Sports.

Chael Sonnen is not one to keep quiet either. He gave a fitting reply to Vitor Belfort with a barrage of tweets targeting the Brazilian fighter.

Chael Sonnen calls Vitor Belfort 'stupid old dude'

Vitor Belfort told TMZ that he was supposed to fight Chael Sonnen when he was in UFC. But that did not happen because Chael Sonnen got caught up in steroids. He still wants that fight to happen.

"I want Chael Sonnen I really want him. He wouldn’t shut his mouth. We were supposed to fight one time but he got caught up in steroids. But it's OK, you can take whatever you want and I’ll beat you’re a**. Chael Sonnen let's go, man."

Vitor Belfort also called out Anderson Silva, who is currently a free agent.

Chael Sonnen also replied to a message by Vitor Belfort which surfaced on Twitter. In it Belfort said:

"I want Chael Sonnen. I want to shut him up. Sonnen, I will give you a beating."

Advertisement

Chael Sonnen posted multiple tweets addressing Vitor Belfort in response to that message.

Hey

Somebody translated this for me

Congratulations!

Now you're

STUPID

in

TWO

LANGUAGES! https://t.co/1OFg5DyGHw — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 30, 2020

In one of the latest tweets, Chael Sonnen said Vitor Belfort was a "stupid old dude" and it was a bad idea for him to want to fight Chael Sonnen.

Here's a little training exercise if you want to fight me



-Find mirror

-Look into it

-Point at the stupid old dude w/the 52FFF bust

-Say the word "STUPID" 100 times



Keep doing this til you convince yourself that



SUICIDE

BY

SONNEN



is a

BAAAD IDEA https://t.co/1OFg5DyGHw — Chael Sonnen (@ChaelSonnen) November 30, 2020

Like Vitor Belfort explained, he and Chael Sonnen were scheduled to fight at UFC 175 in 2014.

Belfort replaced Wanderlei Silva, who was originally set to fight Chael Sonnen. But Silva was removed from the bout as he failed to submit an application for the clearance to fight and also refused to submit sample for a random drug test.

But the middleweight fight ultimately did not happen as Chael Sonnen indeed failed his drug test. After this debacle, Chael Sonnen retired from the sport as well.

Vitor Belfort would stay in UFC for four more years. His last fight was against Lyoto Machida at UFC 224, which he lost in the second round via knockout.

Advertisement

He is yet to fight at ONE Championship, but he is surely looking shredded and ready for a fight. He is expected to fight Alain Ngalani. Belfort posted a video of him working out and getting ready for his first fight since 2018.