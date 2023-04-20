Former UFC star has controversial opinions about FDA 'quietly banning' COVID vaccines 

Former UFC star Jake Shields recently criticized the American Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for "quietly banning" the COVID vaccine. He also claimed that the federal agency is trying to cover up its mistakes by reducing the mRNA dosage in the new shots.

The former UFC welterweight title challenger tweeted his opinions on the changes made by the FDA and wrote:

"Today the FDA quietly banned the covid vaccines. Now you can only get a single dose with half the as much mRNA as the original shot. This is their way is admitting they fucked up without actually saying they fucked up."

The former UFC fighter also took a jab at Twitter for putting up a correction warning on his tweet about the FDA banning the COVID vaccine. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote:

"They added a correction to my tweet without disputing that they are now giving 1/4 the mRNA."

While UFC veteran Jake Shields isn't entirely wrong, his tweet has been called out by many Twitter users as misleading to some degree. The FDA hasn't outright banned the vaccine; they have updated their guidelines for dose administration.

Former UFC star Jake Shields is well known within the MMA community for his outspoken persona and controversial opinions on sensitive social/political issues. The 44-year-old Californian recently claimed that the American FDA has discreetly banned the COVID vaccine, and the new dose only has 1/4 mRNA molecules compared to the original.

While his claims about the federal agency banning the COVID vaccine weren't entirely accurate, the FDA recently announced that they no longer authorize the use of the Monovalent Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.

To simplify, a monovalent vaccine is one that deals with one strain of a virus. A bivalent vaccine is a vaccine with two strains of a virus. Many vaccines have monovalent and bivalent versions, including flu vaccines and COVID-19 vaccines.

According to an official press release by the FDA on April 18, the federal health agency has disallowed further use of the monovalent versions of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines. Instead, the bivalent versions of the COVID mRNA vaccine, which also covers the omicron variant, will be solely used.

Data shows that almost all of the U.S. population 5 years old and above now have antibodies as a result of either vaccination or infection against SARS-CoV-2. These steps have been taken to ensure smoother and simpler vaccination schedules for the majority of individuals in the country.

