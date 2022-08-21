"You need the money fight, I'm the real money fight" - Former UFC welterweight Mike Perry calls for fight against Jake Paul

Following his grueling six-round battle against Michael 'Venom' Page at BKFC 27, Mike Perry took his time on the mic to call out Jake Paul for a fight in either sport.

'Platinum' hasn't fought in the UFC since leaving in 2021 after a decision loss to the dangerous Daniel Rodriguez. The controversial welterweight failed to live up to his early hype inside the octagon and decided to trade the sport of MMA for boxing, then later bare-knuckle boxing just a year ago.

After overcoming the tough Michael Page in London, Mike Perry took his chance to call for a fight against Jake Paul, insisting if 'The Problem Child' is too scared to step into a bare-knuckle ring, he will 'put the pillows back on' and take a boxing fight against the YouTuber, saying:

"Jake Paul, You need an opponent. You need the money fight, I'm the real money fight. Maybe I'll put the pillows back on if you're scared to get in here [the Bare-Knuckle Fighting Championship ring]."

The 25-year-old internet sensation has clearly taken a liking to fighting former UFC stars in the boxing ring and as he is currently without a scheduled matchup. It isn't too unrealistic for the two unique superstars to face each other in combat sports.

Jake Paul is currently 5-0 as a boxer, with one of those wins coming against former UFC 170 contender 'Funky' Ben Askren and two of the victories coming against former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley. Speculation has begun surfacing claiming the prospect may offer Nate Diaz a money fight next.

Will Mike Perry ever return to the UFC?

Entering the UFC as a 7-0 rising talent, Mike Perry made himself known in the company with huge back-to-back finishes of Hyun Guy Lim and Danny Roberts.

The slip-up against Alan Jouban didn't stunt the man's shine. He went on to deliver one of the most devastating knockouts ever seen inside the octagon when he flatlined Jake Ellenberger with a huge elbow.

After scoring a beautiful knee knockout of Alex Reyes at UFC Fight Night: Rockhold vs. Branch, the brawler started to spiral downwards, in and outside the cage.

Perry has just three of his past 10 MMA outings. With him now finding love in the sport of bare-knuckle boxing, we may never see 'Platinum' Perry return to the UFC and bless us with his unique manner ever again.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Rajdeep Barman