Francis Ngannou continues to take shots at Dana White and the UFC but this time, his latest post hasn't gone down well with fans. 'The Predator' took to social media to make a joke about 'How to get out of a contract', which in turn attracted a number of MMA supporters who were less than impressed with the upload.

The Cameroonian has been at odds with the UFC for some time and it reached boiling point when the former heavyweight champion decided to vacate his title as he deemed their contract offer insufficient. The powerhouse has since signed with the PFL and is looking to fulfill his boxing dreams in the near future.

Francis Ngannou posted a parody video as he visited the renowned Harvard Business School and decided to take aim at the UFC, which didn't go down well with fans.

The majority of comments were by Jon Jones fans who took their chance to attack the African and insist that he ducked 'Bones'. While some other supporters insinuated that his leaving the promotion was a huge mistake.

While his super-fight with Jon Jones is likely to never happen, fans of Francis Ngannou have a boxing and PFL debut to look forward to. If all goes to plan, the heavyweight will test the waters in the squared circle later this year before making his debut for his MMA promotion in early 2024.

Is Jon Jones the reason for Francis Ngannou leaving the UFC?

Francis Ngannou was on top of the world after making his first defense of the heavyweight throne in his decision win over Ciryl Gane. But this would be the last time he competed in the UFC before departing.

According to reports, the 36-year-old was offered $8 million to fight Jon Jones for the title but declined the offer as the organization wasn't fulfilling his demands, which would have benefited other fighters contracted to the company.

As stated by his coach Eric Nicksick, whilst the rumored money being offered by the UFC was in fact true, Ngannou would have had to beat Jon Jones, or else his pay would've 'significantly dropped'.

Eric Nicksick @Eric_XCMMA Crypto Hunter @RyanBrunchKing @KoreanJohn_ From who? Dana offered him $8 million per fight for 3 fights. He won’t sniff that again @KoreanJohn_ From who? Dana offered him $8 million per fight for 3 fights. He won’t sniff that again It wasn’t 8 million PER fight. Had he lost to Jon, his pay would’ve significantly dropped. That was one of the hang ups in resigning, he had no protection if he lost to arguably the MMA GOAT. I think there’s a lot of misinformation being tossed around…. twitter.com/RyanBrunchKing… It wasn’t 8 million PER fight. Had he lost to Jon, his pay would’ve significantly dropped. That was one of the hang ups in resigning, he had no protection if he lost to arguably the MMA GOAT. I think there’s a lot of misinformation being tossed around…. twitter.com/RyanBrunchKing…

