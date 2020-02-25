Francis Ngannou wants a career in boxing, not just a one-off fight with Tyson Fury

Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou plans to show up inside the boxing ring not just once, but multiple times in the near future.

This is not the first time Ngannou has pitched a cross-genre fight between him and Fury. However, speaking to MMA Junkie, the Heavyweight contender made it clear that Fury might just be a start - he intends to kickstart his boxing career for good.

Francis Ngannou wants to make a statement in boxing

Ngannou was among the many UFC heavyweights who called out Fury after his sensational win over Deontay Wilder last Saturday. He posted a picture on twitter and said, "Let's make it happen".

But contrary to what many are thinking, Ngannou does not want this to be a one-time, money-making thing. He has his eyes set on making a mark in the boxing world by fighting out multiple matches, which was his original career goal before he shifted focus to MMA.

"I know for a fact that I’m going to do a few boxing matches,” Ngannou said. “I’m not just about one shot. I’m not just like, one big fight. I want to make my own little statement in a boxing career... I’m thinking about multiple boxing matches – like straight boxing matches. Let’s see how it plays out. Let’s see what’s on the table, what would be more attractive."

Ngannou also reminded everyone that it was Fury is the one who called him out in MMA first. But when it comes to boxing, Ngannou hailed Fury as the best heavyweight.

"(I’m interested in) competing in the boxing match in general, but Fury and I have some little story together because he was first calling me out in MMA and everything. Basically, the man stands, after his fight yesterday as the best heavyweight. No argument about that – he stands as the best heavyweight. For someone looking to box, you definitely have to go through him to prove that you’re the best."

Ngannou is not sure whether Fury is serious about MMA, and thinks the trip he took to Liverpool to train with Darren Till at Team Kaobon might have been a show. But if he was indeed considering it, then Ngannou is very much sport.

Advertisement

"I don’t know if he was (putting on a) show, as he is a showman, or if he really meant it, but let’s see what happens,” Ngannou said. “I’m here – that’s the point. I’m not going anywhere. So if it’s about to happen, it’ll happen."

For now, Ngannou has eyes on the UFC Heavyweight title shot and for that he has to go through the undefeated Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ESPN 8 on March 28 in Columbus, Ohio.