When and how did Frank Mir have the motorcycle accident that almost ended his UFC career?

On September 17th, 2004, Frank Mir was involved in a serious motorcycle accident while cruising through Las Vegas, Nevada. Mir's bike was hit by a car resulting in him getting severely injured.

The disastrous incident took place only three months after Mir defeated Tim Sylvia at UFC 48 and became the new UFC heavyweight champion.

Talkin Hands @TalkinHands101 Frank Mir vs Tim Sylvia



16 years ago today Frank Mir vs Tim Sylvia 16 years ago today https://t.co/irTvuTCIRS

Before the incident, Frank Mir was in the prime of his UFC career, making his way to the top of the UFC heavyweight division and grabbing gold.

The accident resulted in Frank Mir breaking his femur in two places and tearing all the major ligaments in his knee. Mir was also told by the doctors that he would never be able to fight again.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Dec27.2008



Frank Mir finishes Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira by knockout at UFC 92,



to become the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion Dec27.2008Frank Mir finishes Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira by knockout at UFC 92,to become the Interim UFC Heavyweight Champion https://t.co/QwLGowGxvP

The American was later stripped of the title due to his injury.

Owing to Mir's warrior spirit and perseverance, he made a full recovery and re-started his journey back to the title. However, he was only successful in securing the interim heavyweight championship after defeating Antonio Rodrigo Nogueira at UFC 92.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Feb4.2006



Marcio Cruz spoils Frank Mir's comeback fight by finishing him in the 1st round.



Mir was returning from a motorcycle accident that took him out of action for 2 years. Feb4.2006Marcio Cruz spoils Frank Mir's comeback fight by finishing him in the 1st round.Mir was returning from a motorcycle accident that took him out of action for 2 years. https://t.co/ECkofCPjGx

Mir spoke about the incident during a preview show with Fight Magazine on YouTube:

"I was going to go out of town the next day, because of my wedding. So we went to ride that weekend, we are driving to the gas station and I'm going only at about 35 miles an hour and I see a car taking a left hand turn. And when I accelerated he gunned in hard, I remember him one big thump at the back of my head and I fell onto the sidewalk hitting my helmet... I did kind of a cartwheel. Broke my leg, tore my knee into pieces."

Watch the full video below:

Frank Mir was knocked out on his feet against Kubrat Pulev at Triller Triad Combat

After an illustrious career in the UFC and Bellator MMA, Frank Mir decided to test his luck at the recently concluded Trailer Triad Combat event. The former UFC heavyweight champion faced veteran boxer Kubrat Pulev.

However, the contest didn't go according to plan for Mir as he was knocked out on his feet in the first round.

FITE @FiteTV Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat Kubrat Pulev STOPS Frank Mir in the first round! #TriadCombat https://t.co/t0BmaKYPSs

This was not Mir's first outing for Triller, as he previously faced Steve Cunningham in a boxing match on the undercard of the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul fight. He lost the bout via unanimous decision.

David Couch @dreambuilder44

Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller Watch video from Frank Mir’s boxing debut. Frank Mir made his professio... Paul vs Askren video: Former UFC champ Frank Mir loses boxing debut to Steve CunninghamPhoto by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller Watch video from Frank Mir’s boxing debut. Frank Mir made his professio... bloodyelbow.com/2021/4/17/2238… Paul vs Askren video: Former UFC champ Frank Mir loses boxing debut to Steve CunninghamPhoto by Al Bello/Getty Images for Triller Watch video from Frank Mir’s boxing debut. Frank Mir made his professio... bloodyelbow.com/2021/4/17/2238… https://t.co/wcYG7fAqVb

