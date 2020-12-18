Frankie Edgar: Height, weight and UFC stats

A veteran of mixed martial arts, Frankie Edgar has been in UFC for nearly 14 years now.

A former Lightweight Champion, Frankie Edgar currently competes in the Bantamweight division of the promotion and is ranked at #5.

Here, we take an in-depth look at The Answer's height, weight, and UFC record.

Frankie Edgar : Height

Frankie Edgar stands at 5 ft. 6 in. with a reach of 68 inches.

For a UFC fighter in his chosen division at that time, that is not a lot in comparison to most of his competitors. In an interview following his loss to Max Holloway, Frankie Edgar was asked why he was resisting moving to Bantamweight like his team wanted. Edgar had said that he wanted to prove to his son that "height does not matter".

That was Edgar's second-to-last fight at Featherweight. After another loss to The Korean Zombie, he finally moved to Bantamweight in 2020.

Frankie Edgar : Weight

Advertisement

Frankie Edgar started out at 155 pounds, then moved down to 145 pounds. Right now, he competes in the Bantamweight division, which means his fighting weight is 135 pounds.

At the weigh-in before his last fight at UFC on ESPN 15 against Pedro Munhoz, Frankie Edgar weighed in at 135.5 lbs.

Frankie Edgar : UFC Stats

Among his many career-defining feats, one highlight for Frankie Edgar must be defeating UFC Hall-of-Famer B.J. Penn three times - the only fighter ever to do so. A first degree black belt holder in Brazilian jiu-jitsu, Frankie Edgar debuted in UFC against Tyson Griffin at UFC 67, all the way back in 2007. He started out with a decision win over Griffin.

Before coming to UFC, Edgar had a perfect 6-0 record in professional MMA. Frankie Edgar went on to pick up 18 wins, 8 losses, and one draw in UFC.

In his illustrious decade-and-a-half long career in UFC, Edgar has gone through some of the biggest names in the sport. Other than B.J. Penn, there were Sean Sherk, Cub Swanson, Urijah Faber, Chad Mendes, Spencer Fisher, Yair Rodriguez, Charles Oliveira, and Jeremy Stephens.

Advertisement

Frankie Edgar had a trilogy with Gray Maynard as well, which they split between themselves. Both won one each and the second fight was declared a split draw.

All his losses in UFC came via decision, except the ones against 'Korean Zombie' Chan Sung Jung and Brian Ortega.

After two back to back losses to Benson Henderson at Lightweight, Frankie Edgar moved down to Featherweight. He made his Bantamweight debut facing top-ranked Pedro Munhoz in August, and won via split decision.