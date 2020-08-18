Frankie Edgar will take on Pedro Munhoz in the main event of UFC Fight Night Edgar vs Munhoz on 22nd August this month. Edgar will finally drop a weight class, after hinting at the move for several years, to take on top prospect Pedro Munhoz. Frankie Edgar is coming off back to back losses against The Korean Zombie and former Champion Max Holloway. However, one can debate that Edgar's loss over The Korean Zombie was a short notice fight and that Edgar still has a lot left in his gas tank to compete at the bantamweight division.

Thank you everybody who has been reaching out I’m feeling good. Frankie Edgar and I will make this fight happen soon — Pedro Munhoz (@PedroMunhozmma) July 8, 2020

Frankie Edgar is a former Lightweight Champion with notable wins over BJ Penn, Gray Maynard, Jeremy Stephens, Sean Sherk, and Urijah Faber. At 38, Edgar is still a threat to any fight. He will take on #5 ranked Pedro Munhoz, who is coming off a unanimous decision loss over Aljamain Sterling. Munhoz is a top contender at the division with notable victories over former Champion Cody Garbrandt. He has not competed inside the octagon since June of 2019 and the time away from the octagon could play a vital factor in this fight going forward. However, Pedro Munhoz will be a tough challenge for Frankie Edgar who will make his debut in the new weight class.

Who has the edge in Frankie Edgar vs Pedro Munhoz?

With notable victories over former Bantamweight Champion Cody Garbrandt and sole loss to current potential title contender Cody Garbrandy, Pedro Munhoz is a top contender in the division.

It's incredible to see Frankie Edgar drop down to the 135 division at 38 years of age after having dominated the lightweight division for over several years. Edgar is a sharpshooter, and it will be interesting to see his power at the new division. Munhoz can find himself in a lot of trouble against Edgar's world-class grappling. However, it's a match-up stylistically suited for both the fighters.

Edgar's recent KO loss against The Korean Zombie certainly puts a lot of doubts ahead of his bantamweight division. However, Zombie's power at the featherweight division and Edgar accepting the short notice fight while preparing for his bantamweight debut against Munhoz back in November played a significant loss in that loss. Pedro Munhoz will likely be prepared for a much sharper and stronger Frankie Edgar come UFC Fight Night.

It should be noted that Pedro Munhoz has an incredible submission game, and could look to exploit Edgar on the ground. However, it's easier said than done and Edgar is likely going to dominate Munhoz on the ground while causing significant damage on the ground. It's a tough challenge for Frankie Edgar, but the former Champion might likely get the win.