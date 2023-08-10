FREE FULL FIGHT: Check out this action-packed brawl between Stamp Fairtex and Jihin Radzuan

ONE Championship shared the entire fight footage of Stamp Fairtex’s win against Jihin Radzuan.

In March 2022, Stamp came up short in her attempt to dethrone Angela Lee and become the ONE women’s atomweight world champion. Six months later, the Thai superstar returned to action in a catchweight bout (120.75 lbs) against Jihin at ONE on Prime Video 2.

After three rounds of action, Stamp emerged victorious by unanimous decision. Nearly a year later, ONE re-posted the thrilling fight on YouTube with the caption:

“Before three-sport megastar Stamp Fairtex aims to claim the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight MMA World Title against South Korean fan favorite Ham Seo Hee at ONE Fight Night 14 on September 29, relive her intense battle with Malaysian phenom Jihin Radzuan in 2022!”

Stamp Fairtex’s win against Jihin Radzuan led to a kickboxing bout against ‘Supergirl’ Anna Jaroonsak in January of this year. The Thai superstar won by split decision before returning to MMA at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Stamp fought Alyse Anderson and made a statement with a second-round body-kick knockout.

On September 29, Stamp looks to extend her legacy by becoming the ONE interim women’s atomweight world champion. It’ll be easier said than done, as the 25-year-old must get through Ham Seo Hee, who holds a promotional record of 3-0. Ham last fought on March 24, defeating Itsuki Hirata by unanimous decision.

Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee will headline ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore. The September 29 event can be viewed live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.